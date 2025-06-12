Ghana’s Agricultural Sector Needs Urgent Reforms – Eco Restore Founder

Ghana’s agricultural sector requires immediate structural reforms to unlock its full economic potential, according to Senyo Kpelly, founder of reforestation company Eco Restore Ltd.

In an interview with The High Street Journal, Kpelly highlighted how outdated farming methods, high input costs, and poor resource management continue to limit productivity despite the sector’s 2% growth rate.

“Agriculture may grow by 2%, but that growth is not organic,” Kpelly said. “Input costs are high, and many farmers are barely breaking even.” He emphasized that without investment in soil health, irrigation systems, and sustainable practices, smallholder farmers will remain trapped in cycles of low productivity. Current yields average just 800 kg per acre—far below the 1.5 metric tonnes he believes is achievable with better techniques.

Kpelly criticized short-term government policies, including subsidies that fail to address long-term inefficiencies. Instead, he called for a shift toward regenerative agriculture, improved irrigation infrastructure, and greater access to affordable financing. “Taxation should never be a substitute for reform,” he added, urging policymakers to prioritize farmer needs over temporary fixes.

The discussion comes as Ghana’s services sector declines from 49% to 43.5% of GDP, while industrial growth stagnates at 2%. Kpelly warned that without meaningful changes, projected economic gains will not translate into tangible benefits for most Ghanaians. He also linked agricultural productivity to public health, stating, “We cannot grow a strong economy with a sick population.”

Ghana’s agricultural challenges mirror broader trends across West Africa, where climate change and outdated practices threaten food security. As the government seeks to modernize farming, Kpelly’s advocacy for regenerative methods offers a potential roadmap for sustainable growth.