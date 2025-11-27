Senyo Hosi Applauds GoldBod CEO For Driving Sustainable Mining Reforms

Finance and economic expert Senyo Hosi has lauded the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, Esq., for his firm advocacy on responsible mining and environmental sustainability.

Reacting on Facebook to Mr. Gyamfi’s remarks at the ongoing Precious Metals Conference in Dubai—where he cautioned that “no volume of gold is worth the lives and sustainable future of our people”—Mr. Hosi described the statement as both timely and vital amid Ghana’s national debate on balancing mineral exploitation with environmental protection.

“Thank you, Sammy Gyamfi. Let’s continue to work together to achieve the right balance between the mining we need and the sustainability we owe posterity. Keep making Ghana proud on the international scene,” Hosi wrote.

His endorsement comes as the Gold Board rolls out sweeping reforms to sanitize Ghana’s gold trading ecosystem, curb smuggling, and enhance transparency.

Key Reforms Underway

– Exclusive authority to assay, grade, value, purchase, and export artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) gold

– Introduction of a transparent pricing model for miners and licensed buyers

– Deployment of a national aggregation system for gold collection

– Licensing reforms to strengthen responsible sourcing and compliance

– Upcoming blockchain-powered Track and Trace system to guarantee full transparency and traceability of every gram of gold

These measures are designed to formalize the ASM sector, boost Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves, and ensure ethical, traceable gold trade. Already, the agency’s efforts are paying off, with ASM gold exports surpassing those from large-scale mining firms.