Sentuo’s Local Crude Refining a Milestone, But Capacity Limits Consumer Benefits, Expert Says

The refinery’s 40,000-barrel-per-day throughput is too small to achieve meaningful economies of scale, meaning fuel price relief for Ghanaians will likely remain modest despite savings on crude imports.

Sentuo Oil Refinery’s decision to process crude from Ghana’s Jubilee Field for the first time marks a positive step for local value addition, but the facility’s relatively small capacity means the benefits to ordinary Ghanaians and fuel prices will be limited, an industry expert has cautioned.

The expert at The High Street Business, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the development as a milestone for Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry and a move that reduces dependence on imported crude for local refining. However, he argued that the scale of Sentuo’s operations significantly constrains the economic gains that can be passed on to consumers.

Sentuo’s current refining capacity stands at approximately 40,000 barrels per day. By international standards, that remains small. Many European refineries operate at average capacities of around 200,000 barrels per day, allowing them to spread operational costs over larger volumes and achieve substantial economies of scale. The expert explained that Sentuo’s relatively low throughput means it cannot generate the cost efficiencies needed to meaningfully lower fuel prices or deliver widespread economic gains.

“The transport advantage will be offset by the capacity disadvantage,” he said.

One of the most obvious advantages of refining locally produced crude is the elimination or reduction of freight and transportation costs associated with importing crude oil from abroad. However, the expert noted that those savings will largely accrue to the refinery itself rather than to petroleum consumers. Without sufficient scale, the per-barrel cost of refining remains high, limiting any downward pressure on pump prices.

Earlier reporting by Accra Street Journal highlighted that Ghana has long sought to increase local value addition from its oil resources, but refining capacity has remained a constraint. The Tema Oil Refinery has faced operational and financial challenges for years, leaving the country heavily reliant on imported refined products.

The expert stressed that for Ghana to fully maximise the benefits of its crude oil resources through local refining, the country would need larger refining capacities capable of processing significantly higher volumes at lower unit costs. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that Sentuo’s move marks an important industrial milestone and could serve as a foundation for future expansion of the country’s refining industry.

For now, the refinery’s use of Jubilee crude represents progress for Ghana’s energy sector and contributes to local value addition efforts. But expectations of dramatic reductions in fuel prices or major nationwide economic benefits should be tempered.