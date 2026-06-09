Sentuo’s Jubilee Crude Win May Not Cut Pump Prices

Ghana’s first refining of its own Jubilee crude at the Sentuo Oil Refinery in Tema is a real gain for the energy sector, but consumers hoping for cheaper fuel should keep their expectations modest, an industry expert says, because the plant is too small to deliver the savings that scale would bring.

About one million barrels of Jubilee Field crude reached Sentuo on Monday, the first time crude pumped from Ghana’s flagship offshore field has been processed at home rather than shipped abroad. Two cabinet ministers attended the berth ceremony, and the government has framed the cargo as a break from years of exporting raw crude while importing refined products.

The expert, who spoke to The High Street Journal on condition of anonymity, called the development a positive step toward a stronger downstream industry and less reliance on imported feedstock. His caution is about who captures the benefit. Refining local crude cuts the freight and transport costs of importing oil, he said, but those savings will mostly stay with the refinery rather than flow through to pump prices.

The arithmetic of scale is his core point. Sentuo runs at about 40,000 barrels per day under its first phase, small by global standards, where many European refineries process around 200,000 barrels daily and spread fixed costs over far larger volumes. At low throughput, he argued, the plant cannot generate the efficiencies needed to push fuel prices down meaningfully or spread gains across the economy. As he put it, the transport advantage is offset by the capacity disadvantage. To capture the full value of its crude, he said, Ghana needs larger refining capacity able to process higher volumes at lower unit cost.

Not everyone reads the immediate impact so cautiously. Duncan Amoah, Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), has welcomed the cargo as one of the better moves available to the government, calling it a timely step for fuel security given the conflict in the Middle East and the cost of importing refined products. Even so, the consumer benefit is not automatic. Bulk distributors typically build freight and insurance into the price of imported fuel, so any saving depends on how local refining changes that pricing chain.

There is also a scale answer already in motion. President John Dramani Mahama is expected to cut sod on June 24 for the refinery’s second phase, an expansion the government says is aimed at lifting capacity toward 100,000 barrels per day. That would narrow, though not close, the gap with the larger plants the expert says are needed. The same week, COPEC says the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is due to receive a comparable crude allocation, pointing to a wider push to keep local refineries supplied.

The expert agreed the Sentuo cargo is an important marker in Ghana’s industrial development and could lay a foundation for a bigger refining industry later. His argument is narrower than the celebration around it: a milestone worth having, but not yet the lever that lowers prices at the pump.