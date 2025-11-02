Senior Police Officers Allegedly Meddling in Gomoa Assin Chieftaincy Dispute

Elders of Gomoa Assin in the Central Region are calling for the arrest of a destooled sub chief of Gomoa Assin, Kofi Asahoma V and the removal of the Apam Divisional Police Commander, Madam Esther Seye and two of her officers, CID officer Asante and Inspector Amankye in connection with an ongoing chieftaincy dispute at Gomoa Assin.

They elders accused these senior police officers of aiding the destooled Odikro of Gomoa Assin, Kofi Asahoma V to use the notorious landguards and some violent thugs to terrorise, attack and also subject them to severe beatings in the area.

The accredited elders and kingmakers of Gomoa Assin stated that they performed the necessary customary and traditional rituals to officially destool Kofi Asahoma V and customary, lawfully and genuinely estooled a new chief for Gomoa Assin under the stool name, Kwamena Takor.

The installation of Kwamena Takor as a new Odikro (chief) of the Gomoa Assin, according to the elders, was legally and lawfully endorsed and accepted by the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Assin Traditional Area Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II and other chiefs of the tradtional council.

They confirmed that there are significant issues with chieftaincy dispute in the Gomoa Assin, with various accredited elders and principal kingmakers calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for intervention due to alleged police inaction or complicity.

The elders of Gomoa Assin reportedly complained to authorities, including the Central East Regional Police Command and the IGP, about the violence perpetrated to them by the various armed landguards led by destooled Odikro but no arrests were made at the time of the reports.

The elders of Gomoa Assin expressed frustration that the police had not enforced existing court judgement and failed to protect them from the ongoing attacks.

The elders cited an example of heartbreaking incident where Kofi Asahoma V severely beat a Mr. Prince Asare which has widely condemned by the residents and general public.

Sadly, the elders alleged that Inspector Amankye has denied the critical injured Prince Asare of police medical form to enable him to attend the hospital after he has officially reported the matter to the Apam District Police Command.

According to the elders, the destooled Kofi Asahoma V was boasting to the residents in the area that he has the Apam Divisional Police Commander’s support and that no police officer can arrest him and his followers.

In this sense, the visibly worried elders appealed to the inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohonu to immediately intervene in the matter and investigate Apam Divisional Police Commander and her two police officers for supporting Kofi Asahoma V to use the violent thugs to perpetrated violence against them.

“We are pleading to the respectful IGP to intervene in this ongoing chieftaincy dispute

so that the current Apam Divisional Police Commander, and her officers Inspector Amankye CUD officerAsante to be transferred immediately.

“This is because the way and matter these police officers were handling the issues in regard to the ongoing chieftaincy dispute in the Gomoa Assin was not helping the people in the area.

“Our IGP, we are calling for your swift assistance in this case because we the citizens of the area, are saying that we are not going to be allowed Kofi Asahoma V to rule us again,” they appealed.

According to the elders, they have discovered that the Apam Divisional Police Commander, Inspector Amankye and CID officer Asante have taken side in this matter by way of imposing the destooled chief of Gomoa Assin Kofi Asahoma V on us which situation is not fair.

They fumed that these police officers cannot decide to them to be telling “us that if a chief was not died we can’t install a new chief to ascend the throne, stressingthat this decision by the police officers was unacceptable.”

They reaffirmed that the Apam Divisional Police Command was officially informed that the a credited elders and kingmakers in the area have performed the necessary rituals to destool Odikro of Gomoa Assin, Kofi Asahoma V on the throne, stressing that Kofi Asahoma V is not longer our chief.

“So why these police officers were lending security protection to visit attack on us. The IGP must investigate this behaviour of the police officers with the Apam Divisional Police Command,” they appealed.

They reaffirmed that the Inspector Amankye was part of the officers who were deployed to lead the operation which led to the accredited elders and kingmakers to perform the necessary rituals to destool Kofi Asahoma V from the throne.

Kofi Asamoah V was warned by the elders of Gomoa Assin to desist from his fraudulent acts and these fraudulent acts had also received attention of the late chief Obrefou who warned him but he refused to stop his fraudulent act.

They resisted that they cannot be ruled by the chief who was allegedly engaged in wee smoking and other fraudulent activities.

“Even in respect at the date that we are going to destool Odikro, police officer Amankye from the Apam Divisional Police Command as law enforcement agency was among the police officers who were presence to give security protection,” they disclosed.