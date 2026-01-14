Senegal to Face Hosts Morocco in AFCON 2025 Final

Hosts Morocco will meet Senegal in the final of the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a gripping semi-final double header delivered drama, tension and contrasting paths to qualification.

Morocco sealed their place in Sunday’s showpiece in Rabat by edging Nigeria 4–2 on penalties after a goalless draw following extra time, as the hosts once again relied on composure and defensive resilience to survive a high stakes knockout tie.

In Tangier earlier on Wednesday, Senegal booked their return to the AFCON final with a narrow 1–0 victory over Egypt, ending the Pharaohs’ hopes of a record extending eighth continental title and underlining the Lions of Teranga’s growing pedigree at the top level of African football.

Sunday’s final will see Morocco attempt to complete a memorable home campaign against a Senegal side aiming to reclaim the title they won in 2021. The AFCON 2025 final will be played on Sunday, January 18, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Morocco’s semi-final triumph over Nigeria was decided from the penalty spot after 120 minutes of resolute defending and limited attacking openings. The Atlas Lions demonstrated the mental fortitude that has characterized their campaign, converting their spot kicks with precision when it mattered most.

The hosts have conceded just one goal in six matches at the tournament, showcasing defensive organization under coach Walid Regragui. Their unbeaten record since losing to South Africa at the last AFCON has carried them to within one match of a first continental title in 50 years. Morocco’s only previous AFCON triumph came in 1976.

Senegal’s path to the final was equally hard fought but more direct. The Lions of Teranga secured victory over Egypt through a solitary goal, extending their impressive tournament form. The result represents revenge for Senegal’s 2019 final defeat and sets up a rematch scenario, though this time against Morocco rather than Egypt.

The match featured a reunion of former Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, with Mane’s Senegal prevailing. Senegal have now reached the final for the third time in four AFCON editions, underlining their status as one of Africa’s premier footballing nations. The team ranked second in Africa and 19th in the world were considered Morocco’s biggest threat before the tournament began.

Egypt and Nigeria will contest the third place playoff on Saturday, January 17, at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca. Both teams fell agonizingly short of the final despite strong campaigns.

Morocco enter Sunday’s final as favorites, backed by home support and defensive solidity. World Cup semifinalists in 2022, the Atlas Lions recently won the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 in Qatar and are building momentum ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will represent Africa.

Senegal bring experience and tournament pedigree, having won the 2021 AFCON title and reached the 2019 final. Their squad features established stars alongside emerging talent, creating a balanced side capable of handling pressure situations. The team has scored in their last nine AFCON matches and remain unbeaten in their last 16 tournament fixtures.

The final promises a clash between Morocco’s defensive excellence and home advantage against Senegal’s championship experience and attacking quality. Both nations have waited decades for AFCON glory, Morocco since 1976 and Senegal since their maiden triumph in 2021.

The showpiece event in Rabat will determine whether Morocco can complete a fairytale home campaign or whether Senegal will successfully defend their continental crown. Kick off is scheduled for 20:00 local time on Sunday, January 18.