Senegal President Opens MSGBC Conference with Energy Sovereignty Call

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye opened the 2025 MSGBC Oil, Gas and Power conference in Dakar on Monday, urging Africa to take charge of its energy future through regional integration and shared prosperity across West Africa’s premier energy basin.

The fourth edition of the high-level energy gathering marked deepening coordination between Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry, with President Faye calling on global investors to recognize Africa as a space of opportunity ready to shape its own energy trajectory. The conference runs through December 10 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf under the theme Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for Inclusive Economic Development.

President Faye emphasized that investing in Africa means creating jobs for youth, developing competitive industries and fostering innovations that will shape the continent’s future. He stated that continuity between previous editions in Nouakchott and this year’s return to Dakar symbolizes more than geographical proximity, reflecting an increasingly united regional front.

Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization, spoke about prioritizing Africa’s financial independence and called for developing harmonized centers of excellence to promote local capacity building throughout the energy value chain. He urged leaders to reduce the African energy industry’s dependence on foreign players through regional skills development programs.

Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, highlighted the Sangomar oil field, which achieved first oil in 2024, and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG development, which achieved first gas in December 2024, as potential catalysts for energy independence and broader investment. He described these projects as drivers of inclusive industrialization across the region.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, emphasized that investment must become a cornerstone for the region to drive energy prosperity. Speakers stressed that Africa must move beyond being merely a supplier of raw materials, describing the MSGBC basin as a shared resource whose development must promote inclusive growth, job creation, innovation and stability.

The conference comes at a pivotal time for the MSGBC basin following major production milestones. The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project produces 2.3 million tons annually, while Senegal’s Sangomar field has processed 650,000 barrels domestically, advancing energy independence. Exploration across The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry is accelerating, supported by new seismic data and competitive fiscal incentives.

Senegal is simultaneously scaling renewable energy through a $13 million solar electrification initiative with IRENA and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, alongside regional power integration via the OMVG and North Core interconnections. The country is advancing a $1 billion, 400-kilometer national gas pipeline project that will transport up to 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually once operational.

The conference features government leaders, global investors and industry executives examining investment opportunities, project development and infrastructure needs across the region. Pre-conference engagements included the Society of Petroleum Engineers Senegal annual technical workshop and a closed-door CEO Assembly convening executives, ministers and financial institutions.

President Faye urged participants to turn discussions into action, calling on MSGBC 2025 to become a turning point in Africa’s quest for energy independence and sustainable growth. The emphasis on regional cooperation reflects broader efforts to create integrated energy markets that leverage shared resources for mutual economic benefit.

Industry observers note that the MSGBC basin’s transformation from exploration to production has attracted increased international attention and investment. However, realizing the region’s full potential requires continued technical and financial engagement alongside infrastructure development to connect resources efficiently to regional and global markets.

The conference agenda includes panels on local content frameworks, sustainable energy projects, grid transformation, infrastructure logistics and investment strategies. Topics cover gas field management, production optimization, environmental and social governance integration, and workforce development aligned with emerging sector needs.