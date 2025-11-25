Senegal Partners with Regional Bank to Monetize Public Assets

Senegal has taken a major step toward strengthening its national financing strategy through a new partnership with the West African Development Bank (BOAD), aimed at transforming the way the country manages and leverages its public assets.

The Government of Senegal and BOAD signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday, November 24, 2025, to establish the Senegal Asset Development Fund (FOVAS), an innovative mechanism designed to unlock the economic value of the country’s infrastructure and channel it into long term development financing. The fund’s French acronym stands for Fonds de Valorisation des Actifs du Sénégal.

Under the arrangement, BOAD will provide expertise in financial structuring and act as a catalyst in attracting private investors and international development partners, positioning the fund as a key vehicle for mobilizing additional resources for the State. The initiative seeks to consolidate major public infrastructure assets under a dedicated entity and use the resulting revenue streams to diversify financing sources and boost fiscal flexibility.

Eligible assets include roads, ports, airports, public buildings, and logistics facilities, which will be structured for commercial operation to generate income that will then be used to finance new projects and support economic growth. The fund is being introduced as Senegal seeks to bolster its financing strategy without undertaking the debt restructuring recommended by the IMF.

Senegal’s Minister of Finance and Budget, Cheikh Diba, described the agreement as a major step forward, stressing that FOVAS goes beyond being a financial tool to become a strategic instrument for generating value from public assets and supporting national development priorities. He added that the initiative reflects the State’s drive to structure the economic leveraging of public assets to create greater value, increase fiscal flexibility and strengthen the financing of development processes.

BOAD President Serge Ekue highlighted the shared vision behind the initiative, noting that the Bank’s role will be to help Senegal fully realize the value potential of its infrastructure portfolio while reinforcing financial resilience and supporting regional integration. He emphasized the partnership reflects the shared commitment of BOAD and the Government of Senegal to work jointly to accelerate funding mobilization.

The partnership marks a significant evolution in Senegal’s financing model, aligning with broader efforts across West Africa to improve resource mobilization, strengthen economic performance and leverage public assets more efficiently. BOAD, established in 1976, serves eight West African countries including Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Mali and Guinea Bissau.

The establishment of FOVAS comes as Senegal pursues ambitious economic development plans while managing fiscal constraints. The country recently began oil production in June 2024 with the Sangomar oilfield and continues to navigate energy subsidy pressures and revenue collection challenges.