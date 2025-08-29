Senegal Pan-African Groups Push Reparations Agenda Despite French Military Exit

Pan-African organizations in Senegal are shifting focus from military presence to economic liberation as they prepare for a major conference addressing French neocolonial influence.

The August 29 Dakar gathering will bring together GASSI, the Movement for the Withdrawal of French Military Bases from Senegal, and MIR, the International Movement for Reparations. While GASSI achieved its primary goal of ending French military presence, organizers argue the broader struggle against colonial-era economic structures continues.

According to the groups, France maintains exploitative practices through predatory mining operations and unequal contracts that favor former colonial powers over African development. They also criticize what they describe as efforts to silence discussion of historical crimes committed during the colonial period.

The conference will feature a screening of “Reparations: Colonial Debt,” a documentary by filmmaker Ibrahima Sow that examines demands for compensation from former colonial powers. Sow’s work catalogs alleged crimes committed across Africa and outlines legal frameworks that African governments could use in reparations negotiations.

Discussions will focus particularly on the 1944 Thiaroye massacre, where French forces killed Senegalese soldiers who had served in World War II. France officially acknowledged the killings but has not offered compensation for the deaths.

The collaboration between GASSI and MIR represents a strategic pivot from opposing military bases to challenging economic relationships. Organizers view reparations as essential for achieving genuine sovereignty and addressing what they consider ongoing exploitation of African resources.

The timing coincides with broader continental discussions about economic independence and the role of former colonial powers in modern Africa. Similar movements have gained momentum across the region as governments reassess traditional partnerships.