Senegal End Sudan Fairytale Run With Comeback Victory at AFCON 2025

Senegal booked their place in the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after coming from behind to eliminate Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan in an entertaining Round of 16 encounter. Sudan, the 1970 champions, stunned the reigning African giants with a dream start when Aamir Abdalla unleashed a sensational strike just six minutes into the contest at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Morocco.

The goal marked Sudan’s first by one of their own players at AFCON since 2012, when Mudather inspired victory over Burkina Faso. Abdalla, a semi professional who plays for an Australian second tier club in Melbourne, took possession just inside the area and curled the ball over former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and into the net. The early strike briefly unsettled Senegal and raised hopes of another upset as Sudan sought to build on their impressive showing in the competition.

However, Senegal responded with composure and authority, gradually asserting control in midfield. Pape Alassane Gueye drew the champions level in the 29th minute with a calm finish from the edge of the area. The Villarreal midfielder, who was constantly finding space on the edge of Sudan’s penalty area, completed the turnaround deep into first half stoppage time, side footing home his second to give Senegal a 2 to 1 advantage at the break.

Nicolas Jackson should have scored just before the half hour mark, seeing his close range effort well blocked by goalkeeper Monged Elneel, but seconds later Gueye stroked home his first from 18 yards out. Mendy made another fine save to deny impressive right back Sheddy Barglan at the start of the second half, but from that point on it always felt as if the Teranga Lions were able to hold their determined opponents at bay.

Ibrahim Mbaye then put the outcome beyond doubt after 77 minutes, adding a third goal to seal Senegal’s progression to the quarter finals. The final score of 3 to 1 reflected Senegal’s superior quality, though Sudan’s spirited performance earned respect across the continent. Captain and legendary forward Sadio Mane was the architect of the show, serving two assists to become the player with the most assists in the history of AFCON.

It was a predictable result as Senegal are 99 places higher in the world rankings than Sudan, who were representing a country ravaged by civil war since April 2023. The conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and nearly 12 million displaced individuals, creating what the United Nations describes as the worst humanitarian crisis currently ongoing.

Senegal made six changes to the team that started a 3 to 0 win over Botswana in their final group match. A notable absentee was suspended captain and centre back Kalidou Koulibaly. Ghana born Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah retained only one of the team that began a 2 to 0 loss to Burkina Faso, selecting forward Abdalla to lead the line. It was the first meeting of the countries at an AFCON tournament, though they had faced each other in 2026 World Cup qualifying, with Senegal winning at home and drawing away.

While defeat ended Sudan’s journey, Appiah’s men left with heads held high. Across four matches, they displayed organisation, courage and belief, qualities that earned respect well beyond their borders. Reaching the knockout phase and troubling elite opposition ensured AFCON 2025 will be remembered fondly in Sudanese football history. The team had qualified for the knockout stage as one of the best four third placed nations despite failing to score in three group matches. An own goal brought victory over Equatorial Guinea.

Sudan had made its way to the knockout stage of AFCON for the first time in 14 years, marking a significant milestone given the team’s circumstances. The players have faced immense challenges as many have been living in exile due to the devastating civil war. Coach Appiah emphasized before the match that the team had not come to the tournament merely to participate. We respect Senegal, but we do not fear them, he stated confidently.

The Falcons of Jediane had shocked many observers by progressing from the group stage despite earning just three points. They lost 2 to 0 to both Algeria and Burkina Faso in their opening matches before securing a crucial 1 to 0 victory over Equatorial Guinea. That win, achieved through an own goal, allowed Sudan to advance as one of the best third placed teams.

Senegal now marches on with confidence. A quarter final meeting with either Tunisia or Mali awaits, and with rhythm building at the right time, the 2021 champions will feel well placed to chase a second continental crown. The Teranga Lions were returning to the knockout phase after exiting at the Round of 16 stage in the previous edition in 2023.

This marks Senegal’s 18th appearance at the AFCON finals, with their best result being the 2021 title they won in Cameroon. They have also finished runners up twice, in 2002 and 2019. Sudan are making their 10th appearance this year. Since their debut in 1957, they have finished runners up twice, in 1959 and 1963, and won their only trophy in 1970.

Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah will be without midfielders Salah Adil, Abo Eisa and Abuaagla Abdalla, who are injured, for the remainder of the tournament. The Ghanaian tactician’s impressive work with a squad facing extraordinary challenges has earned widespread admiration throughout the football world.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw acknowledged the difficulties facing their opponents but remained focused on the match itself, noting the need for his team to stay grounded and avoid overconfidence. Despite Sudan’s circumstances, Thiaw treated them with the respect any knockout opponent deserves, understanding that tournament football can produce unexpected results.

The victory confirmed Senegal as the first team to qualify for the quarter finals of AFCON 2025. With this performance, they demonstrated why they remain among Africa’s elite footballing nations. The combination of experienced players like Mane and Mendy with emerging talents ensures the Teranga Lions remain formidable opponents for any team.

For Sudan, the tournament represented far more than football. It provided a brief moment of unity and pride for a nation torn apart by conflict. The players’ performances, achieved despite training in exile and separated from families, demonstrated remarkable resilience and professionalism. Many team members have not seen their homes or loved ones for extended periods due to the ongoing civil war.

Senegal’s progression sets up intriguing possibilities for the quarter finals. Whether they face Tunisia or Mali, the Teranga Lions will enter as favorites based on their ranking, experience and the quality within their squad. Their ability to recover from an early deficit against Sudan will give them confidence heading into the latter stages of the tournament.

The match at the Ibn Batouta Stadium drew passionate support from both sets of fans. The incessant drumming of Senegalese supporters created an electric atmosphere, though Sudan’s smaller contingent made their voices heard throughout the contest. The tournament continues to showcase African football’s growth and the continent’s deep passion for the beautiful game.