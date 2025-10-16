Senegal, ECOWAS, UEMOA Organise Maiden Regional Festival

H.E. Bakary SARR, Secretary of State to the Minister of Culture, Crafts, and Tourism, responsible for Culture, Creative Industries, and Heritage in Senegal, Prof. Fatou Sow SARR, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, and UEMOA Commissioner Mamadù Serifo JAQUITE, in charge of the Human Development Department, urge regional experts and those from Senegal to intensify their efforts to finalize preparations for the organization and success of the first West African Arts and Culture Festival (ECOFEST) scheduled for November 2025 in Dakar, Senegal.

They made this statement during the opening ceremony of the 2nd joint meeting of the Regional Committee and the National Organizing Committee of ECOFEST, held in Dakar from October 14 to 17, 2025.

Representatives of the Government of the Republic of Senegal, the Economic Community of

West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) also reaffirmed the commitment of their respective high authorities, namely H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, and H.E. Abdoulaye Diop, Presidents of the ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions, to mobilize all resources and energies for the successful organization of the first edition of ECOFEST, which will be held under the theme “Political Change and Crises in West Africa: What Can Culture Do?”

During this four-day meeting, regional and national experts will discuss the organizational structure and strategies that will streamline operational procedures and consolidate all the necessary arrangements for the successful staging of the first edition of ECOFEST-Dakar 2025.

It will also be an opportunity for the two committees to harmonize their strategies, strengthen their collaboration, and ensure that all institutional and logistical elements are in place before the launch of the festival.

The experts’ agenda also includes a presentation on the state of preparations for the ECOFEST opening ceremony, a presentation on the structure of the artistic competitions, professional meetings, film screenings, and discussions on the opening ceremony show.

The examination of communication, media, and public relations aspects, as well as sponsorship, the presentation of the festival’s general program, the festival village, the state stands, the commercial and institutional exhibition and sale, an update on the availability of festival facilities, and an update on accommodation and catering for artistic delegations from member states will be among the items on the meeting agenda.

At the end of the meeting, there will be a press conference hosted by H.E. Bakary SARR and the honorable Commissioners, Prof. Fatou Sow SARR and Mamadù Serifo JAQUITE, during which journalists and media professionals will have the opportunity to ask questions.