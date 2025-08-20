Senegal and Sudan Advance After Tense Goalless Draw

Both Senegal and Sudan secured their places in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship after playing out a tense goalless draw in Zanzibar.

The result confirmed Sudan as Group D winners on goal difference, with the defending champions Senegal progressing as runners-up.

The highly anticipated match lived up to its billing as a decisive encounter, though neither team could find the breakthrough. Senegal’s Pape Badji came closest in the first half, missing two promising opportunities from close range. Sudan appealed for a penalty in stoppage time before the break, but VAR confirmed no infringement had occurred.

The second half continued in similar fashion, with both sides creating half-chances but lacking the finishing touch. Senegal’s frustration culminated in Mbaye Yaya Ly receiving a second yellow card deep into added time, leaving the champions to finish with ten men.

The result meant both teams finished level on five points, with Sudan’s superior goal difference proving decisive. Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Congo in the simultaneous group fixture wasn’t enough to overtake either side, ending the Super Eagles’ tournament.

Under Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah, Sudan maintained their unbeaten run that now stretches nearly a year. Their disciplined defensive organization and tactical awareness have made them one of the tournament’s surprise packages.

The draw sets up intriguing quarter-final matchups, with Sudan remaining in Zanzibar to face Algeria while Senegal travel to Kampala to meet host nation Uganda. With all three co-hosts still in competition alongside the defending champions, the tournament promises thrilling encounters in the knockout stages.

How valuable is a goalless draw? For these two teams, it meant everything—securing progression while testing their resilience against quality opposition. Both coaches will take confidence from their team’s defensive solidity as they prepare for the tournament’s business end.