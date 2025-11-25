SEND Ghana Welcomes Social Investment but Warns Implementation Gaps May Undermine Impact

Policy advocacy group SEND Ghana has commended the government for record social sector allocations in the 2026 budget but cautioned that without strengthening implementation systems, the increased spending may fail to reach the most vulnerable citizens.

In a statement released following the budget presentation on November 13, 2025, SEND Ghana urged government to improve budget credibility and ensure effective delivery of all initiatives. The organization emphasized that strengthening these systems is essential to maximize the impact of investments and ensure resources reach intended programmes and beneficiaries.

The 302.4 billion cedi budget, representing 18.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and a 20.1 percent increase over the 2025 projection, allocates 67.8 billion cedis to education, healthcare, agriculture and social protection. This amounts to 22 percent of total expenditure, a significant increase from the 53.7 billion cedis earmarked in 2025.

The social sector allocation includes the highest ever funding for the School Feeding Programme at 1.98 billion cedis and the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme at 1.057 billion cedis. These unprecedented commitments reflect expanded coverage for Ghana’s two flagship social protection initiatives.

SEND Ghana, a civil society organization focused on education, health, governance and social accountability, noted that many of its advocacy priorities were incorporated into the budget. These include incentives to retain teachers in rural communities, completion of critical Agenda 111 health facilities, and investments supporting value addition in agriculture.

Harriet Nuamah Agyemang, Country Director of SEND Ghana, signed the statement acknowledging government’s renewed effort to enhance development and reduce inequalities. However, she stressed that allocations alone cannot guarantee improved living conditions for Ghanaians.

The organization warned that persistent gaps in service delivery, inequitable access, infrastructure maintenance, targeted support for vulnerable groups, and inconsistent funding flows continue limiting the full impact of government programmes. Many communities still struggle accessing reliable, well resourced services, weakening outcomes and deepening inequalities.

In education, SEND Ghana welcomed government plans to construct 200 primary schools, 200 junior high schools, 400 teacher bungalows, and 400 places of convenience. The organization particularly celebrated the proposed 20 percent allowance for teachers agreeing to serve in rural schools, describing it as a victory for advocates and direct response to long standing campaigns.

The rural teaching incentive addresses chronic staffing shortages in hard to reach communities where qualified teachers often refuse postings. SEND Ghana argued this policy could reduce teacher absenteeism, improve learning continuity, and ensure more equitable distribution of educators across districts.

However, the organization cautioned that new schools require more than buildings. It urged government to ensure adequate staffing and equip facilities with water and gender sensitive sanitation systems to create effective learning environments.

SEND Ghana expressed concern that special and inclusive education schools remain under resourced despite a 50 million cedi allocation. The organization noted these facilities concentrate in southern regions, leaving learners with special needs in other areas without access. It called for nationwide expansion to address this geographic disparity.

The 292.4 million cedi allocation for free sanitary pads for schoolgirls received praise as a significant step combating period poverty and absenteeism. However, SEND Ghana warned the initiative excludes out of school adolescents and apprentices who also experience menstrual health challenges, creating inequities in access.

The organization demanded a more inclusive national menstrual health strategy and called for a dedicated portion of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) fund to be reserved for family planning commodities and sexual and reproductive health education, citing ongoing shortages and declining donor support.

In healthcare, SEND Ghana acknowledged government plans to complete 522 Community based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds and 20 hospital projects. However, the organization argued that high maternal mortality rates demand more than physical facilities.

The civil society group emphasized that investments must go beyond buildings to include essential complementary services. It highlighted needs for skilled midwives, reliable ambulance systems, and consistent availability of essential medicines in new facilities to save lives.

SEND Ghana criticized the current healthcare model as heavily skewed toward curative care. The organization called for strategic pivot toward prevention by integrating wellness centres into all new health facilities and expanding the Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) financing policy to cover early screening.

The group warned of a growing burden from non communicable diseases and urged government to prioritize preventive services. It also recommended ensuring that any public private partnerships under the proposed MahamaCare initiative are structured to avoid imposing high out of pocket payments on patients.

The organization welcomed the one million cedi allocation to the Domestic Violence Fund but stated that multi year, predictable funding would be necessary to meaningfully improve services for survivors of gender based violence.

In agriculture, SEND Ghana endorsed the rollout of more than 4,000 pieces of machinery under the Farmer Service Centre initiative. However, it warned that clear guidelines and accountability measures are needed to prevent equipment from falling into the hands of political elites rather than reaching intended farmer beneficiaries.

The group also welcomed the new National Policy on Integrated Oil Palm Development but cautioned that success depends on detailed implementation plans and careful oversight of agrochemical use to protect environmental and public health.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 302.5 billion cedi budget under the theme “Resetting for Growth, Jobs and Economic Transformation” on November 14, 2025. The budget projects total revenue and grants of 268.1 billion cedis, an overall deficit of 2.2 percent of GDP on commitment basis, and primary surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP.

The fiscal framework marks transition from economic stabilization toward growth and transformation, anchored on strong revenue mobilization, prudent spending, and targeted investments in productive sectors. The budget builds on macroeconomic gains achieved in 2025, including inflation declining from 23.8 percent in 2024 to eight percent by October 2025.

Capital expenditure rises to 57.5 billion cedis, representing 3.6 percent of GDP, with 30 billion cedis allocated specifically for road development. The budget also features the Big Push Infrastructure Programme, a multi year 10 billion dollar initiative to expand strategic roads, bridges, and digital and energy infrastructure.

Social spending remains a cornerstone, with continued support for Free Senior High School (SHS), school feeding, and teacher recruitment. The budget directs school feeding caterers to use locally produced food to support Ghanaian farmers while maintaining programme coverage.

Government reaffirmed commitment to completing ongoing health infrastructure projects and strengthening community health delivery systems. Despite fiscal constraints, Finance Minister Forson stressed that protecting vulnerable populations remains a priority.

The budget abolishes the COVID 19 Health Recovery Levy and slightly reduces the effective Value Added Tax (VAT) rate from 21.9 percent to 20 percent. VAT registration threshold increases to relieve pressure on small and medium enterprises, forming part of comprehensive tax regime reforms aimed at improving compliance while easing burdens on households and businesses.

Compensation of employees, covering wages, salaries, pensions, gratuities and social security contributions, reaches 90.8 billion cedis, equivalent to 5.7 percent of GDP. This reflects a negotiated nine percent base pay increase for public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure.

Interest payments project at 57.7 billion cedis, equivalent to 3.6 percent of GDP, with 50.1 billion cedis for domestic interest and 7.6 billion cedis for external interest obligations. Government noted that ongoing debt restructuring and liability management initiatives should reduce this burden over the medium term.

SEND Ghana emphasized that despite progress reflected in budget allocations, increased spending alone will not guarantee improvements in service delivery. The organization cited inconsistent fund releases, weak infrastructure maintenance, staffing gaps, and inequitable access to services as major barriers to achieving intended programme impacts.

The advocacy group stressed that timely disbursement and efficient use of allocated resources remain critical to ensuring budget gains reach communities that need them most. It pointed to historical patterns where announced allocations failed to translate into actual service improvements due to implementation weaknesses.

SEND Ghana expressed readiness to work with government, Parliament, civil society groups and citizens to translate budget commitments into real improvements in welfare and inclusive development. The organization pledged to monitor implementation closely and hold authorities accountable for delivery on stated priorities.

The statement reflects broader civil society concerns about the gap between budget promises and actual service delivery in Ghana. While social sector allocations reach record levels, questions persist about government capacity to effectively deploy these resources given historical implementation challenges.

Other policy analysts have echoed similar themes. The Centre for Economic Research and Policy Analysis (CERPA) noted that the 2026 budget sustains Ghana’s stabilization trajectory but falls short of defining a bold, transformative agenda. The independent think tank cautioned that revenue targets may be overly optimistic given recurring shortfalls.

Economist Nana Yaw Nsafoah similarly observed that while the budget achieves stability, it lacks transformational vision. He noted that capital expenditure averages just 2.6 percent of GDP, meaning Ghana continues spending approximately twice as much on salaries as on projects expanding economic capacity and infrastructure.

For SEND Ghana, the 2026 budget analysis serves as reminder that more must be done ensuring social sector spending translates into real improvements in wellbeing, inclusion and dignity for all Ghanaians. The organization’s statement balances recognition of government commitments with realistic assessment of implementation challenges that could prevent stated objectives from materializing.