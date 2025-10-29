Senator Sanders Questions Amazon Over AI-Driven Job Cuts for Hundreds of Thousands

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has called on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to explain potential massive job losses from the company’s automation and artificial intelligence plans, which could affect up to 500,000 warehouse workers.

Sanders sent a letter to Bezos on Tuesday warning that Amazon’s massive automation plan could profoundly impact blue-collar workers across the United States and serve as a model for other large corporations, according to Reuters, which exclusively reviewed the correspondence.

The Vermont independent referenced a New York Times report indicating Amazon executives believe as many as 500,000 jobs could eventually be replaced by robots in company warehouses. Amazon currently employs approximately 1.55 million people, the majority of them hourly workers.

“What are Amazon’s plans to provide help and support for the many hundreds of thousands of workers you’ll be replacing with robots and AI?” Sanders asked in the letter.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to Reuters. The company has previously stated that automation efforts are designed to assist workers and create new jobs rather than eliminate positions.

The letter follows Monday reports that Amazon plans to cut as many as 30,000 corporate positions beginning this week, with an initial 14,000 layoffs tied partly to efficiency gains from artificial intelligence use.

Bezos, now executive chairman, stepped back from daily operations in 2021 when Andy Jassy became chief executive. Earlier this year, Jassy said AI advancements would likely shrink the corporate workforce at the Seattle-based company.

Sanders, who has frequently clashed with Amazon over working conditions and what he calls anti-union tactics, said the company’s latest automation drive raises broader questions about the future of work and corporate accountability in the AI era.