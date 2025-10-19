Senator Nwoko Accuses Regina Daniels of Substance Abuse

Senator Ned Nwoko has publicly accused his wife, actress Regina Daniels, of drug and alcohol abuse, countering viral allegations of domestic violence that surfaced over the weekend.

The lawmaker made the claims in a Facebook post on Sunday titled “REGINA’S UNPROVOKED CARNAGE AND RAMPAGE IN MY HOUSE AND IN MY ABSENCE,” stating that substance abuse is the root of their marital problems.

The controversy erupted after a viral video showed Regina in visible distress on October 18, 2025, crying out that she could no longer stand the violence in their home. In the footage, she stated that in Ned Nwoko’s house she’s nothing, but in her own house she’s a queen.

Regina’s brother, Samuel Daniels, took to Instagram confirming the alleged assault, accusing the senator of beating his sister and smashing her head against a wall before she fled the scene. The brother’s emotional posts sparked widespread social media reactions and calls for investigation into the disturbing claims.

However, Senator Nwoko presented a dramatically different account of events. According to him, Regina was not always like this, and her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is causing the marital problems. He alleged that she recently assaulted three members of his staff and destroyed property, including vehicles and windows, without provocation.

Controversial journalist Dr. Kemi Olunloyo waded into the situation, claiming she contacted Ned Nwoko via WhatsApp and conducted a 30 minute phone interview for clarity. According to Olunloyo, Ned refuted claims of domestic violence, stating he was not in the house when the incident occurred.

Olunloyo quoted Ned as saying Regina has been using drugs for the past eight months, going in and out of rehab, with varying success rates. She also claimed Ned alleged that Regina’s social circle, including friends and family members, contributed to her substance issues.

In his Facebook statement, Nwoko insisted that Regina must continue her rehabilitation program either in Asokoro or abroad, particularly in Jordan, where he believes she would not have access to drugs. He expressed fear for her safety if she failed to continue treatment, saying her current environment allows unrestricted access to drugs.

The senator noted that he has other wives and none will ever accuse him of violence, claiming Regina is the violent one who has been slapping and hitting staff in the past 48 hours. These counter allegations shift the narrative significantly from the initial domestic violence claims.

Kemi Olunloyo added more details, alleging that Ned told her Regina had damaged his red Ferrari, slapped two nannies, and instructed a home nurse not to attend to their sick son, Munir. These claims paint a picture of chaos within the household.

The couple’s marriage has long attracted public attention due to their significant age gap. Regina Daniels married Ned Nwoko, a billionaire lawyer and politician, in 2019 when she was a teenager, creating a 40 year age gap that has been subject of public scrutiny and controversy.

Nwoko is a Muslim with reportedly six wives, with Regina as the youngest and sixth wife. The polygamous arrangement has faced ongoing public examination since the marriage began.

Social media reactions have been sharply divided. Some users express concern for Regina’s wellbeing and call for investigation into domestic violence allegations. Others point to Ned’s counter claims and question the accuracy of initial reports. Many celebrities and public figures have weighed in, though most avoid taking definitive positions given conflicting accounts.

The substance abuse allegations, if accurate, raise serious questions about support systems for young celebrities navigating high profile marriages. Regina rose to fame as a teenage actress and married into enormous wealth while still developing personally and professionally.

Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, who claims experience helping celebrities like Whitney Houston manage substance issues, emphasized the dangers of drug abuse among public figures. However, her decision to publicly share private medical allegations has drawn criticism from those who believe such matters require confidentiality and professional intervention.

Olunloyo stated she has been trying to reach Regina all day to hear her side, noting that Ned promised to release a statement. That statement has now been released via Facebook, though Regina herself has not issued any public response to her husband’s allegations.

The situation remains fluid and deeply contested. What began as domestic violence allegations against a powerful senator has evolved into mutual accusations involving substance abuse, property destruction, staff assault and family dysfunction. Without independent verification, determining truth becomes extremely difficult.

Both parties deserve due process and fair hearing. If Regina struggles with substance abuse, she needs professional help and family support, not public shaming. If domestic violence occurred, proper authorities should investigate thoroughly. The couple’s children remain caught in the middle of this very public crisis.

Nigerian law enforcement has not publicly commented on whether any investigation is underway. The National Assembly has also remained silent on whether Senator Nwoko’s conduct, if allegations prove true, warrants any institutional response.

For now, social media serves as the battleground where competing narratives clash, with neither side able to definitively prove their version of events. The truth likely resides somewhere more complex than either public account suggests.