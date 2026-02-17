Sempe Stool Petitions IGP Over Unlawful Demolitions, Police Misconduct at Akukor Photo

The Sempe Stool has formally petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over what it describes as unauthorized demolitions, physical assaults, and police misconduct at Akukor Photo in Freedom Village, under the Sempe Traditional Area in Accra.

In a letter dated 16 February 2026 and addressed to the IGP, the traditional authority alleged that a team of about 19 police officers from the Police Operations Headquarters, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Osafo Boakye, supervised a demolition exercise on 13 February that went beyond the scope of a Supreme Court judgment.

According to the petition, the disputed land, measuring approximately 12.9 acres, has been the subject of longstanding litigation among the Sempe Stool, private residents, and Alpha Beta. While the Supreme Court reportedly granted possession to Alpha Beta in a December 2025 ruling, the Sempe Stool says it has since filed a review application scheduled for hearing in March 2026.

Allegations of Overreach

The Sempe Stool claims the demolition extended beyond the 12.9-acre boundary outlined in the court judgment, affecting adjoining properties and residents not party to the suit.

The petition further alleges that heavy machinery was deployed without the required demolition permit from the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly, as stipulated under the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

In addition to property destruction, the Stool accused individuals described as “workers and associates” linked to Osamapa Properties — said to have sold the land to Alpha Beta — of physically assaulting residents during the operation.

Several residents reportedly sustained injuries, with the matter said to have been reported to the Dansoman Police Station.

Call for Investigation

The Sempe Stool is demanding an immediate, impartial investigation into the incident, including the role of ASP Osafo Boakye and the police officers involved.

It is also calling for the arrest and prosecution of individuals alleged to have carried out assaults and unlawful destruction of property, and for neutral police deployment to maintain order pending the Supreme Court review.

The petition describes the incident as an affront to due process and the rule of law, arguing that the actions taken have escalated tensions in an already sensitive land dispute.

Police Yet to Respond

As of the time of filing this report, the Ghana Police Service has not publicly responded to the allegations.

The dispute adds to ongoing concerns over land litigation and enforcement procedures in parts of Accra, where court-ordered demolitions often generate controversy over boundaries, process and security conduct.

The Sempe Stool says it remains committed to pursuing the matter through lawful means and has expressed confidence that the police leadership will ensure accountability and restore calm in the affected community.