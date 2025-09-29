Sempe Stool, Abola Piam Tunma Custodian Claim Of Sowutuom lands Are False – Nii Afutu Kotei III

The ongoing competing claims for the rightful custodian of Sowutuom lands in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has taken a different dimension.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, the legitimate sub-chief of Sowutuom of Nikoi Olai family Of Asere Djorshie Stool, Nii Afutu Kotei III stated that the claim of custodianship of the Sowutuom lands of both the members of Sempe Stool and Abola Piam Tunma We families were certainly untrue.

He reaffirmed that plans were under way for the Nikoi Olai family Of Asere Djorshie Stool to use the legal neans to take repossession of these lands from Sempe Stool and Abola Piam Tunma Dynasty Family.

“I am in the process of registering all the lands under the Nikoi Olai family Of Asere Djorshie Stool with the Lands Commission of Ghana and that if l have finished this registration we would go to the law court to take back possession of all our landed properties for which the Sempe Stool and Abola Piam Tunma Dynasty Family have massively echroached.

“After we take over our lands from Sempe Stool and Apola Piam Tunma Dynasty we would install the legitimate sub-chiefs to control these areas under the Nikoi Olai family Of Asere Djorshie Stool,” the legitimate Sowutuom Mantse stated.

He questioned the authenticity of a declaration of title to all that piece or parcel of land situate lying and being at Sowutuom in the Ga Anyaah-Sowutuom Municipality of the Greater Accra, arguing that all these processes weren’t properly executed by the central government in 1863.

“So they based their argument on a declaration but we the elders of Nikoi Olai family Of Asere Djorshie Stool generally based ours on the history which has given us the legal backing to settle on the lands in Accra. We have gone to court and we have won the judgment over the Sowutuom lands,” the chief further clarified.

Nii Afutu Kotei III’s clarification comes in response to the media reports by the elders of Abola Piam Tunma warning persons parading themselves as the Chief of Sowutuom to stop that habit since they are custodians of Sowutuom lands.

In a strong worded press statement dated Wednesday September 23, 2025 signed by the Head of Abola Piam Tunma Dynasty Family, Mr Daniel A.L Lamptey, the elders stated that as owners of Sowutuom lands, it has not installed or permitted to be installed, a chief in the Sowutuom township and anyone who holds or calls himself as such doesn’t have the lawfully authority.

“If anyone parades himself as a chief, he’s an imposter; Sowotuom has no chief,” the elders of Abola Piam told general public.

They asked whether there a chief at Sowutuom, and if yes, who enstooled that chief on a land belonging to the Apola Piam family.

The statement maintained that the Abola Piam Tunma Dynasty Family as the lawful owners of Sowutuom lands from time immaterial, installed regents( catecaters) and in recent years, chiefs to oversee portions of their lands; notably amongst is the current chief of Omanjor-Dwenewoho, Nii Ayitey Tackie I, using the judgement from the High Court to back its ownership claims of the lands from the aforementioned communities in Accra.

The statement further clarified that Apola Piam Tunma Dynasty Family of Ga Mashie in Accra is the lawful and custodian owners of all Sowutuom lands including Chantan, Israel, Kwashiebu, Lomnava, olebu , Omanjor, part of South of Ofankor, parts of Tantra Hill, Race Course and tabora Alhaji.

“The Abola Piam Tunma Dynasty Family wishes to bring the the attention of the general public that it’s ownership of Sowutuom lands is confirmed in decisions from the High Court( Lands Division) in Accra and affirmed by the Court of Appeal in suit No: TRLD/45/10 (High Court) H1/141)2007(Court of Appeal), entitled Seth Ankrah and Joseph yaya Addy verses Kingsford Adjarbeng, Michael Agbewalifo, Kwashie Ahiaku and Sempe Stool,” the statement noted.

The elders of Abola Piam Tuunmaa We, one of the royal families in the Ga State clarified that the Sowutuom lands were under the Apola Piam Tunma Traditional Area and that the Sowutuom hasn’t fallen within the Sempe Traditional Area.

But in a quick rebuttal, Nii Afutu Kotei III dismissed allegations as part of a “dirty plot,” cautioning media practitioners against publishing falsehoods.

The chief stresed that the Nikoi Olai family of Asere Djorshie Stool is a custodian owner of all Sowutuom lands including Chantan, Israel, Kwashiebu, Lomnava, Olebu, Omanjor, part of South of Ofankor, parts of Tantra Hill, Race Course and Tabora Alhaji.

The gazzetted chief provided documentary proof of the judgment declared in favour of Nikoi Olai family Of Asere Djorshie Stool in the consolidated case which travelled from 1919 to 1948 published in National Archives Administration Act 1997(Act 535) to back his claim that the lands in question did belong to Nikoi Olai family of Asere Djorshie Stool.

He revealed that the Nikoi Olai family Of Asere Djorshie Stool has the court judgment over the lands which stretched from Kaneshie, Weija, Gbawe, Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sowutuom, Odupong Kpehe, popularly referred to as Kasoa, Nsawam, Adeiso, Brekusu, Akyem Abuakwa, Abokobi, Mamobi, Nima, Kokomlemle, Dzorwolu among other communities in Accra and Eastern Region.

According to him, the judgment declared in favour of Nikoi Olai family Of Asere Djorshie Stool was contained in the National Archives, but his elders didn’t know until he came back from Togo to trace these documents in the National Archives.

The Sowutuom Chief described the people of Sempe Stool and Abola Piam Tunma as strangers who hailed from Central Region, calling on the general public, particularly the land developers to disregard their ownership claim of Sowutuom lands.

Nii Afutu Kotei III accused the elders of Sempe Stool and Abola Piam Tunma for illegally and unlawfully installing sub-chiefs on some lands originally belonging to Nikoi Olai family of Asere Djorshie Stool and warned them to stop their continous criminalities.

Nii Afutu Kotei III Gazzetted!

The National House of Chiefs (NHC) has confirmed and acknowledged Nii Afutu Kotei III as the substantive chief of the Sowutuom under the Asere Stool of the Greater Accra Region.

The confirmation attests to the fact that Nii Afutu Kotei III “was properly elected, nominated and enstooled by the accredited kingmakers and elders of Nikoi Olai family of Asere Djorshie Stool in 2006.

Nii Afutu Kotei III known is private name as Mr Emmanuel Nikoi Kottey has succeeded his late father, Nii Afutu Kotei II and provided documentary evidence to back his legitimate lineage.

It is worthy to note that Nii Afutu Kotei III is the biological son of the above named sub chief of Sowutuom.

In order to consolidate his chieftaincy status, the extract from National House of Chiefs-Greater Region indicates that on June 25, 2011, the NHC issued the Sowutuom Stool with gazzete of serial Number four and ninety-four (494).

Featuring his official announcement of his gazzete, the chief said all truth-loving Gas must rally behind him in the transformation of the Sowutuom quarters of Ga State and the ushering in of a new era of progress and prosperity.

He pledged to lead his people in the development of the town and called for support, co-operation and peace.

The chief implored them to focus on developing the area and cautioned them to be wary when dealing with land issues.

He entreated his subjects to defend the land at the cost of their lives.

He pledged to defend the stool and appealed to the kingmakers to guide him in uplifting Sowutuom in the interest of the Ga State and Ghana at large.

The Sowutuom Chief promised to provide leadership for the people and develop a plan to address the infrastructural challenges of the area.