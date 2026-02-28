Semenyo’s Leeds Winner Moves City Within Touching Distance of Arsenal

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo delivered another vital contribution on Saturday, February 28, 2026, scoring the decisive goal as Manchester City claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Elland Road to maintain their relentless pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The 26-year-old attacker broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time, calmly converting a low delivery from Rayan Ait-Nouri at the 45+2 minute mark to settle a tightly contested encounter. City dominated possession throughout but were forced to work hard by a disciplined Leeds side who made them earn every inch at Elland Road.

The result extends Semenyo’s remarkable influence on City’s title charge. The goal, his 16th Premier League contribution of the season, came in what proved to be the match’s defining moment, with City unable to add to their lead despite controlling the second half.

Speaking after the final whistle, Semenyo was measured but determined in his assessment of the title race. “All we can do is win our games,” he said, insisting the squad remain focused on their own form rather than tracking Arsenal’s results. “We keep doing our job and we put the pressure on them. That is how it works.”

The victory closed the gap on Arsenal, who sit top of the Premier League. City now trail their rivals by two points with ten matches remaining, with the title race entering what promises to be a gripping run-in. Semenyo acknowledged that Arsenal have been outstanding but stopped short of ceding any advantage. “The race is very much alive. We believe in ourselves and we keep going,” he added.

Semenyo, who joined Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth for £62.5 million in January 2026, has become the most prolific Ghanaian in a single Premier League season in history, having broken the 12-goal record jointly held by Tony Yeboah and Andre Ayew earlier this month. He currently sits among the top three scorers in the division. His next major assignment arrives in March when City face Real Madrid in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League Round of 16, a stage on which Semenyo has not yet appeared due to UEFA registration rules governing mid-season transfers.