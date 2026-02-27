Semenyo to Make Champions League Debut Against Real Madrid in March

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo will make his long-awaited Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League debut against Real Madrid after Friday’s Round of 16 draw in Nyon paired Manchester City with the Spanish giants, setting up one of the most anticipated ties in this season’s competition.

The first leg is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, 2026, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, with the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester to follow later in the month. The final will be held in Budapest, Hungary.

Semenyo, 26, who joined Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth for £62.5 million on January 9, 2026, was ineligible for the league phase of the competition due to UEFA registration rules that prevent mid-season signings from featuring until the knockout rounds. He has since been formally included in City’s updated List A squad submitted to UEFA, alongside fellow winter arrival Marc Guehi, clearing the path for his continental debut.

A season of records

The timing of Semenyo’s first Champions League appearance could hardly be more dramatic. He arrives at the knockout stage as the most prolific Ghanaian in a single Premier League season in history, having surpassed the 12-goal record jointly held by Tony Yeboah and Andre Ayew when he scored his 13th league goal of the campaign in City’s 3-0 win over Fulham on February 11, 2026. He has since extended that tally further, and currently sits among the top three scorers in the Premier League table.

Since joining City, Semenyo has found the net in every competition he has featured in, recording goals and assists at a rate that has quickly established him as a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s attacking setup. His blend of pace, direct running, and clinical finishing drew interest from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal before City secured his signature.

A rivalry renewed

The Manchester City and Real Madrid pairing is the sixth two-legged European tie between the clubs in the last seven seasons, and the fifth consecutive campaign in which the two sides have met in the competition. Their recent head-to-head record is evenly balanced, with five wins apiece and five draws across those encounters.

For Semenyo, walking out at the Bernabeu on March 11 will represent the biggest stage of his career. Should he score against Real Madrid, he would become only the sixth Ghanaian player to register a Champions League goal, joining a distinguished group that includes Abedi Pele, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, and Asamoah Gyan.

Beyond the club stage, Semenyo’s form carries enormous significance for the Black Stars. Ghana are preparing for their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and a Semenyo at peak confidence heading into a Champions League knockout run could prove a decisive asset for coach Otto Addo’s squad.