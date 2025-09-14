Antoine Semenyo continued his sensational Premier League start with a goal and assist as Bournemouth defeated Brighton 2-1 at Vitality Stadium on Friday, maintaining the Cherries’ impressive early-season form.

The Ghanaian forward scored from the penalty spot and provided an assist to become the first player directly involved in five Premier League goals this season, underlining his emergence as one of the division’s most consistent performers.

Semenyo’s goal and assist helped Bournemouth secure victory against Brighton, continuing his sensational start to the campaign that began with two goals in the opening-day defeat at Liverpool despite the 4-2 scoreline going against his side.

The 24-year-old’s penalty conversion restored Bournemouth’s lead after Brighton had equalized, demonstrating the composure that has made him indispensable to Andoni Iraola’s attacking setup. His involvement in 80% of Bournemouth’s league goals this season highlights his central role in the team’s early success.

Brighton took the lead through an early goal, but Bournemouth responded with characteristic resilience. Alex Scott fired home the opener for the Cherries before Semenyo’s penalty secured the crucial victory that keeps Bournemouth in the upper reaches of the Premier League table.

The victory represents more than just three points for Bournemouth, who have emerged as early-season surprises under Iraola’s guidance. Semenyo’s contract extension until 2030, signed in July, now looks like shrewd business as the forward establishes himself as a Premier League force.

Born in England to parents of Ghanaian and French descent, Semenyo has become a key figure for both club and country. His consistency has drawn attention from Ghana national team selectors and Premier League scouts alike, with fans eagerly tracking his progress.

The former Bristol City player’s transformation into a Premier League star has been remarkable. His work rate, creativity, and end product have combined to create a complete attacking threat that Brighton’s defense struggled to contain throughout Friday’s encounter.

Bournemouth’s victory moves them into promising territory in the Premier League standings, with Semenyo’s contributions providing the foundation for what could be their most successful campaign in recent years. The Cherries have shown they can compete with established teams through intelligent recruitment and tactical discipline.

Semenyo’s August performances earned him nominations for two Premier League awards, recognition that reflects his rapid rise to prominence in England’s top flight.

The win against Brighton demonstrates Bournemouth’s growing confidence and tactical maturity under Iraola, with Semenyo serving as the focal point of their attacking philosophy. His ability to combine goals with assists suggests a player reaching peak form at the perfect time.

For Ghana, Semenyo’s Premier League success provides optimism ahead of upcoming international fixtures, with the forward’s club form translating into valuable experience at the highest level of European football.