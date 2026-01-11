Semenyo Shines With Goal and Assist on Dream Man City Debut

Antoine Semenyo could not have asked for a better start to life in Manchester City colours after delivering a goal and an assist on his debut in a commanding 10 to 1 FA Cup victory over Exeter City.

Handed his first start just 24 hours after completing a record breaking move from AFC Bournemouth, the Ghanaian forward showed exactly why City invested heavily to secure his signature. His performance earned him the Man of the Match award and placed him in elite company alongside club legend Sergio Aguero.

The 26 year old became the first Manchester City player to both score and assist a goal on his competitive debut in any competition since Aguero achieved the feat against Swansea City in August 2011. The milestone underscored the immediate impact Semenyo made at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

City manager Pep Guardiola, who was serving a touchline suspension, had selected a strong starting lineup including Erling Haaland, Rodri, Rayan Cherki and Nathan Aké alongside debutants Semenyo and 17 year old right back Ryan McAidoo. The decision to throw Semenyo straight into action demonstrated the club’s confidence in the winger’s ability to adapt quickly.

The match began with a surprising early scare for City when Exeter defender Liam Oakes forced goalkeeper James Trafford into a reflex save after five minutes. However, City soon asserted their dominance, with Max Alleyne opening the scoring in the 12th minute by pouncing on a defensive error to score his first senior goal for the club.

Rodri doubled the advantage 12 minutes later with a thunderous 25 yard strike, his first goal since May 2024 when City clinched the Premier League title against West Ham on the final day of the 2023 to 2024 season. The Spanish midfielder’s return to scoring form provided a welcome boost for a player who has endured an injury plagued campaign.

Two own goals in quick succession before halftime from Jake Doyle Hayes and Jack Fitzwater left League One side Exeter facing a mountain to climb, trailing 4 to 0 at the interval.

Semenyo came alive in the second half. Four minutes after the restart, he whipped in a precise cross from the left flank that found Rico Lewis perfectly positioned to tap home City’s fifth goal. The assist showcased Semenyo’s vision and delivery quality, attributes that convinced City to activate his buyout clause reportedly set to expire on Saturday.

Just five minutes later, Semenyo etched his name into the scoresheet. Receiving a through ball from Cherki, the Ghana international demonstrated composure beyond his brief City tenure by coolly slotting the ball into the bottom right corner past goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

The goal capped a whirlwind week for Semenyo, who had taken out a full page advertisement in a Bournemouth newspaper to thank supporters after his three years on the south coast. The classy gesture reflected the professionalism and character that attracted interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur before City moved decisively to secure his services.

Assistant coach Pep Lijnders, who oversaw the team in Guardiola’s absence, was effusive in his praise for the new signing. “A lot of good performances today. When the team plays like that, it’s easier for individuals,” Lijnders told reporters. “We followed him for a long time and he brings something to the front line we need. He wants to chase, he doesn’t stop. He can adapt quickly to our style so it’s nice to have him with us.”

Semenyo’s statistics from his 64 minute appearance painted a picture of comprehensive excellence. He completed 38 of 41 passes for a 93 percent success rate, created four chances, recorded 50 touches including four inside the opposition box, won a ground duel, made one interception and registered three recoveries. His all action display reflected the dynamic profile City targeted during the January transfer window.

The demolition continued as Tijjani Reijnders curled home a superb finish in the 71st minute for the seventh goal. Nico O’Reilly headed home from a Lewis chip to make it 8 to 0, before McAidoo marked his senior debut with a fine finish for the ninth.

Exeter pulled one back through teenager George Birch’s sensational consolation goal in the closing stages, but Lewis completed the scoring with his second of the match to seal a historic 10 to 1 victory. The result extended City’s home winning streak in the FA Cup to 16 matches, a run dating back a decade.

The ten goal haul represented City’s joint biggest victory of the modern era and made them the first English top flight team to score ten or more goals in any competition since Liverpool thrashed Fulham 10 to 0 in the 1986 League Cup. They also became the first to achieve the feat in the FA Cup since Tottenham Hotspur beat Crewe 13 to 2 back in 1960.

Semenyo was substituted to a standing ovation before full time, replaced by Jeremy Doku as Guardiola’s side managed minutes for key players ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semifinal first leg against Newcastle United.

The Ghanaian’s move to City was finalized on Friday for an initial fee of 62.5 million pounds, potentially rising to 65 million pounds with add ons. He signed a contract until 2031 and chose to wear the number 42 shirt, previously associated with Yaya Toure during his trophy laden spell at the Etihad Stadium.

With 11 goals and four assists in 22 appearances across all competitions this season for Bournemouth, Semenyo adds depth, pace and physicality to an attack already spearheaded by Haaland. His versatility to operate across the forward line provides Guardiola with additional tactical options as City pursue silverware on multiple fronts.

The victory provided a welcome return to winning ways for City after three consecutive draws had seen them slip six points behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. For Semenyo, the debut performance established him as an instant fan favourite and validated the club’s decision to act swiftly in securing his signature ahead of rival suitors.

Lijnders summed up the overall display, saying, “It was a good performance and for the fans and the amount of goals. We kept pushing. A really good game for Manchester City.”

As City prepare for their Carabao Cup semifinal clash with Newcastle, attention will turn to whether Semenyo can maintain his explosive start when facing tougher opposition in more competitive fixtures. Based on his opening performance, the early signs suggest Ghana’s newest Premier League star is ready for the challenge.