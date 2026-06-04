Semenyo Leads Ghana’s World Cup Charge Without Kudus

Antoine Semenyo enters the 2026 World Cup in North America as Ghana’s lead attacking weapon, carrying the Black Stars’ group stage ambitions after a quadriceps injury ruled Mohammed Kudus out of the tournament following surgery in January.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz must now build his attack entirely around the 26-year-old, who arrives in his best career form. Semenyo joined Manchester City from Bournemouth in January for £62.5 million and became an instant hero at the club, scoring the winner in the Football Association (FA) Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley with an audacious back-flick that sealed a 1-0 victory.

“Ghana can compete with anyone,” Semenyo said ahead of the tournament, setting the tone for a squad widely expected to go beyond the group stage for the first time since 2010.

Also drawing continental attention is Caleb Yirenkyi, the youngest player in Queiroz’s 26-man squad. The FC Nordsjaelland midfielder introduced himself on the big stage when he scored in Ghana’s 1-1 warm-up draw against Wales on June 2, while also demonstrating the flexibility to operate at right-back, a versatility that adds tactical value to Queiroz’s options.

Both players emerge among Africa’s most anticipated performers as the continent sends a record 10 nations to the expanded 48-team tournament for the first time. Ghana, at their fifth World Cup, open Group L against Panama in Toronto on June 17, face England in Boston on June 23 and meet Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27. Captain Jordan Ayew leads a side that includes 15 tournament debutants, with the weight of a nation’s quarterfinal memory from South Africa firmly on their shoulders.