Semenyo Hits Career Best as City Drop Points

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has reached a significant career milestone while insisting Manchester City remain firmly in the Premier League title hunt despite dropping points in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The 26 year old scored his 14th Premier League goal of the season in the first half encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, surpassing his previous best of 11 goals set last campaign. The strike combined with 10 goals for Bournemouth before his January transfer represents his most productive top flight season to date.

Semenyo’s goal came in the 44th minute when he latched onto a Bernardo Silva pass following intense City pressure. The finish showcased the composure and clinical edge that prompted Manchester City to invest 64 million pounds in his services during the winter window, beating competition from Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

However, the result may have dealt a serious blow to City’s championship ambitions. Pep Guardiola’s side surrendered a two goal advantage after halftime, with Dominic Solanke scoring twice in the second half to cancel out first half goals from Rayan Cherki and Semenyo. Manchester City now sit six points behind leaders Arsenal with 14 matches remaining in the campaign.

Despite the setback, the Ghana international remained defiant about City’s prospects. The forward, who joined the Etihad outfit from Bournemouth last month, insisted the title race remains open with substantial fixtures ahead. His confidence reflects a player determined to help his new club mount a serious challenge in the remaining weeks.

The strike against Spurs represented Semenyo’s fourth goal in five appearances since completing his transfer, a remarkable return that has exceeded expectations. Only Emmanuel Adebayor in 2009 previously matched the feat of scoring in four of his first five matches for Manchester City as a Premier League club.

City controlled the opening period and appeared comfortable with their two goal cushion at halftime. However, Thomas Frank’s Tottenham side emerged transformed after the break, pressing higher and forcing defensive errors from the visitors. Solanke pulled one back early in the second half before completing the comeback with a spectacular scorpion kick finish.

The draw continues a concerning pattern for Guardiola’s team, who have struggled to maintain intensity in second halves after establishing leads. Arsenal’s four nil victory over Leeds on Saturday had already increased pressure on City before kickoff, making the dropped points even more damaging.

Semenyo’s swift adaptation to life at Manchester City has provided a bright spot amid the title turbulence. The former Bournemouth attacker scored a dramatic 95th minute winner against Tottenham in his final match for the Cherries, demonstrating the clutch qualities that attracted City’s attention. Before his transfer, he established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous wingers with 30 goals across three campaigns on the south coast.

His evolution has been steady since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City midway through the 2022-23 season. After scoring eight goals in his first full Premier League campaign, he improved to 11 last season before hitting 10 in the first half of this term, prompting City to trigger his release clause.

Director of Football Hugo Viana highlighted Semenyo’s qualities when announcing the transfer, praising his technical ability, pace, power and potential for further development. The two footed winger’s direct running style has meshed seamlessly with Guardiola’s tactical system, providing City with additional attacking width and goal threat.

His success at City has come despite increased defensive attention and tactical adjustments required at a title challenging club. Operating in Guardiola’s demanding system requires different movement patterns and positional discipline compared to his Bournemouth role, yet Semenyo has adapted swiftly.

The forward’s focus now turns to sustaining this early momentum through the remainder of the season. City return to action on Saturday when they visit Anfield to face Liverpool in what promises to be a pivotal encounter. Victory there would reignite their hopes, while defeat could effectively end their championship ambitions for another season.

With 18 matches remaining for Manchester City across all competitions, Semenyo has ample opportunity to extend his personal best tally further. At 26, he fits the profile of a player capable of delivering immediate impact while retaining scope for further improvement, representing City’s broader transfer strategy of acquiring players entering their prime years with proven Premier League experience.