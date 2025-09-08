Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Top America’s Most Beloved Celebrity Couples

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have emerged as America’s most beloved celebrity couple, commanding a combined 421 million Instagram followers and generating 60,500 monthly online searches, according to new research analyzing celebrity relationship popularity.

The study by women’s fashion brand Kaiia evaluated celebrity partnerships across multiple platforms to identify the most liked couples in the United States. The engaged couple, who announced their engagement in December 2024, scored 98.68 out of 100 on the popularity index, largely driven by Gomez’s massive 418 million Instagram following.

Over 40 million Americans actively follow celebrity relationships on social media, creating a substantial audience for couple-focused content. The research evaluated couples using online popularity indicators including monthly search volumes and combined social media reach, with additional context from relationship duration and public appearances.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z secured second place with 311 million combined followers and 236,200 monthly searches. The power couple, married for 17 years, maintains consistent public interest through regular appearances at major events including the Grammy Awards and Met Gala, earning a popularity score of 77.98.

Zendaya and Tom Holland claimed third position despite having fewer followers than the top two couples. Their 177 million combined Instagram reach generates the highest curiosity levels, with Americans searching for them nearly 270,000 times monthly. The actors, who met during Spider-Man filming, demonstrate how sustained public interest can drive popularity metrics.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rounded out the top four with 169 million followers and 115,800 monthly searches. The stylish couple maintains visibility through fashion events and Fenty brand appearances, reflecting how business ventures can amplify relationship popularity.

The top ten also features Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in fifth place, whose cross-cultural appeal generates 161,300 monthly searches. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi represent the highest-ranking LGBTQ+ couple at sixth position, while Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham’s 40-year unmarried partnership maintains seventh place.

British couple David and Victoria Beckham secured eighth position after 26 years of marriage, proving longevity can sustain modern digital interest. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s 12-year marriage earned ninth place, while tennis champion Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian completed the top ten.

The research reveals that relationship complexity often drives engagement more than perfection. According to the study’s findings, audiences show interest in various love stories, from stable long-term partnerships to more dramatic relationships involving controversies or public challenges.

Social media dominance emerges as a key factor, with Instagram follower counts heavily influencing overall scores. Gomez’s position as one of the platform’s most-followed users significantly boosted the couple’s ranking, demonstrating how individual celebrity status impacts partnership popularity.

The study highlights changing patterns in celebrity couple consumption, where fans engage not only for romantic inspiration but also entertainment value derived from relationship drama and public developments. This reflects broader shifts in how audiences consume celebrity content across digital platforms.

Monthly search patterns indicate sustained public curiosity extends beyond social media engagement, suggesting Americans actively seek relationship updates and behind-the-scenes content about their favorite celebrity couples across various online channels.