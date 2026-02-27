Sekou Nkrumah Disputes Peduase Lodge Origin Story at Black History Summit

Sekou Nkrumah, the youngest son of Ghana’s first president, publicly disputed a widely repeated account about the origins of the Peduase Presidential Lodge on Friday, 27 February 2026, using a Black History Month summit to issue a pointed call for greater accuracy in how Ghanaians discuss their own history.

Speaking during a panel session at the summit organised by Asaase Broadcasting Company Ltd at the W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan-African Culture in Accra, he rejected claims from an earlier speaker that the lodge was a personal gift to Kwame Nkrumah funded by market women.

“Peduase Lodge was built by the government,” he told the gathering. “The chiefs provided the land. It was meant to serve as an additional presidential residence outside Accra, not a personal gift.”

His remarks stand in contrast to a version of events previously narrated by his sister, Samia Nkrumah, who said in an interview that market women supporters built the house as a gift, and that their father later donated it to the state as a demonstration of selflessness. That account has been widely circulated in media and history discussions for years.

Sekou Nkrumah did not directly reference his sister’s account on Friday, but his version challenges the central premise that market women funded the property’s construction. He acknowledged that even family members must rely on documented historical records rather than anecdote, noting that he and his siblings were very young at the time of the 1966 coup that ended their father’s presidency, and spent the years that followed in exile.

“Sometimes we have to be careful of information that is second-hand without really verifying the source,” he said. “There are kids among us who hear this and accept it as history.”

He urged historians, educators, and public commentators to subject all historical claims to rigorous verification before presenting them as established fact. “We are proud to be Nkrumah’s children,” he added, “but we must still speak with accuracy and authority.”

The summit, which organisers described as the largest Black History Month gathering in Ghana to date, brought together historians, policymakers, cultural leaders, and diaspora members to examine Pan-African history and its contemporary relevance. The 2026 edition carries added significance as it coincides with the centenary of Black History Month, which traces its origins to Negro History Week in 1926.