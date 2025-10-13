Sekondi Traders Demand Action After Market Collapse Tragedy

When portions of the aging Sekondi Market came crashing down on Monday afternoon, October 6, it wasn’t just concrete and timber that fell. For traders who’ve watched their workplace deteriorate for decades, the collapse shattered whatever remained of their patience with government promises.

Reports indicate the incident claimed at least one life and injured another trader, though official casualty figures remain under verification. What’s undeniable is the renewed urgency now gripping this vital Western Region trading hub, where men and women risk their safety daily to earn a living under conditions no one should have to endure.

Blay Nyamekye Armah, Member of Parliament for Sekondi, hasn’t minced words in his appeal to the highest offices of government. He’s calling on President John Dramani Mahama and Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson to treat market redevelopment as the emergency it has become, emphasizing that traders have already waited more than 32 years for meaningful intervention.

“Our people have suffered enough,” Armah said, his emotional plea extending to Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as well. The MP’s message carries the weight of constituents who’ve grown weary of promises while their livelihoods hang in increasingly precarious balance.

For someone like Adwoa Nkansah, who sells tomatoes to keep her family afloat, each day at the market now feels like a calculated gamble with fate itself. The collapse has transformed abstract fears into concrete reality, and she’s done pretending everything will somehow work itself out.

“We are risking our lives every day,” she explained, frustration evident in her voice. “The market keeps breaking down, and yet this is our only source of income. We need help now, not promises.”

It’s a sentiment echoed throughout the market, where traders already grappling with rising costs and sluggish sales now face the additional burden of working in a structure that could fail at any moment. The psychological toll of such uncertainty can’t be measured in cedis alone.

The Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has officially declared the old market structure unsafe and announced plans for demolition. But here’s where things get complicated: traders had previously pleaded with the Assembly to let them continue operating there while awaiting the new facility. That request came before the collapse, underscoring just how desperately these vendors need their income despite knowing the risks.

Assembly officials say they’re now focusing on relocation arrangements and safety protocols while waiting for reconstruction funding to be approved. It’s the kind of careful, measured response that sounds reassuring in press releases but does little to ease the immediate anxiety of people whose workplaces might collapse tomorrow.

There is, however, a glimmer of optimism emerging from political circles. Hashim Nuhu Tanko, the NDC Constituency Organizer for Sekondi, suggests the Finance Ministry may allocate resources for market redevelopment in the upcoming budget. With continued advocacy from the area’s MP, he believes momentum is building toward actual financial commitment rather than another round of sympathetic statements.

The Sekondi Market stands as more than just a commercial center; it’s a lifeline for countless families across the Western Region who depend on its daily operations. Years of neglect have transformed it from a bustling hub into a hazardous liability, and last week’s tragedy has stripped away any remaining excuses for inaction.

What traders want isn’t complicated or unreasonable. They’re asking for what workers everywhere deserve: a safe environment where they can earn their living without wondering if today might be the day the roof comes down. After 32 years of waiting, they’ve earned the right to expect their government will finally deliver on that basic promise.

The question now is whether political leaders will match their expressions of sympathy with the tangible action and financial resources needed to rebuild this critical market infrastructure before another preventable tragedy occurs.