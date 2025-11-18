Seizing historical initiative in development of information revolution

By He Yin,

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s proposal to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

From Nov. 6 to 9, the 2025 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit was held in Wuzhen, east China’s Zhejiang province.

At the event, Chinese and foreign participants reviewed the fruitful outcomes and vivid practices achieved over the past decade in building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, discussed ways to promote win-win cooperation in global cyberspace, and pooled wisdom and strength for the sound development and governance of the Internet.

The vision of building a community with a shared future in cyberspace was proposed by China and belongs to the world. In 2015, Xi creatively put forward this important initiative in response to the pressing question of “where the global Internet should head.”

The vision conforms to the trend of the information age and the overarching trajectory of human progress, while addressing the risks and challenges facing cyberspace. It calls for respecting cyber sovereignty, safeguarding peace and security, promoting openness and cooperation, and maintaining good order, while aiming to speed up the building of global internet infrastructure and promote interconnectivity, build an online platform for cultural exchange and mutual learning, promote innovative development of cyber economy and common prosperity, maintain cyber security and promote orderly development, and build an internet governance system and promote equity and justice.

It also stresses the importance of achieving shared development, ensuring common security, realizing joint governance, and enjoying benefits together, and advocates giving priority to development, sharing weal and woe, and promoting mutual learning among civilizations.

The Chinese initiative provides systematic answers to key questions such as “for whom should the Internet develop” and “how should it be governed,” offering a clear and comprehensive conceptual framework as well as practical pathways for action. It has gained growing recognition and support from the international community.

By spearheading cooperation through pioneering practices, the WIC has become a platform for pooling global wisdom and building broad consensus.

During this year’s Wuzhen Summit, a wide range of innovative technologies, including autonomous driving vehicles, eye-tracking input solutions for accessibility, and AI-powered painting, were showcased.

The event honored 17 cutting-edge projects covering frontier areas such as large-scale AI models, intelligent Internet systems, embodied intelligence, and quantum computing with the WIC Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology. Additionally, 12exemplary cases of jointly building a community with a shared future in cyberspace were unveiled. The WIC continues to serve as a bellwether for global Internet technology innovation.

So far, more than 210 institutions, organizations, enterprises, and individuals from over 40 countries and regions have joined the WIC as members. In recent years, the conference has expanded its global network through initiatives such as the Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization and the WIC Asia-Pacific Summit, strengthening its role as an indispensable platform for international dialogue and cooperation.

Since China gained full access to the global Internet more than 30 years ago, it has actively contributed to cyber peace, progress, and governance while benefiting from worldwide internet development.

China participated in the UN’s cybersecurity processes, including treaty negotiations, and supports the UN’s central role in global cyberspace governance. With extensive experience and cutting-edge technologies in mobile internet applications, digital payments, and short videos, China actively shares these advancements through international cooperation, helping more countries and their citizens share the benefits of internet development.

In global Internet development and governance, China has always upheld true multilateralism and firmly safeguarded international fairness and justice.

It insists that the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace should be based on multilateral and multiparty participation and consultation, respect for cyber sovereignty, and a spirit of partnership.

Today, the global distribution of Internet development resources remains uneven, and cybersecurity threats are increasingly complex. In response, all stakeholders must embrace digital transformation trends – prioritizing innovation as the key driver, security as the fundamental requirement, and inclusivity as the core value. Accelerated efforts are needed to advance cyberspace development that is innovative, secure, and inclusive.

China actively promotes international cooperation and encourages countries around the world to complement each other’s strengths and achieve shared progress in cyberspace. A series of initiatives, including the establishment of a Cooperation Network of Chinese Internet Enterprises in Africa, the China-CELAC Internet Development and Cooperation Forum, the China-ASEAN Information Harbor Forum, and WIC-GET — a global Internet talent excellence program, vividly embody the vision of building a community with a shared future in cyberspace. These efforts inject momentum into joint development and help bridge the global digital divide.

As digital transformation accelerates, cyberspace carries humanity’s shared aspiration for a better future. China will, as always, deepen exchanges and practical cooperation with all countries, seize the historical initiative in the development of the information revolution, and work hand in hand with the rest of the world to advance the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace, so that the Internet can better benefit people across the world.