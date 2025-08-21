Seiidu Agongo, Ghana Police Service Accused of Embarking on Illegal Demolishing Exercises At Ashongman

Seidu Agongo of the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration stands accused of joining hand with the Ghana police service to illegally demoshes properties at Ashongman-gravel pitch.

It is alleged that Mr. Agongo is using his political power to illegally claim the land belonging to the members of the Odai Ntow Family.

The persistence initiations, according to an alldegd information, have forced may of the family owners and other property owners to vacate the area for their own safety.

According to information, memebrs of the Odai Ntow Family have occasionally asked Mr. Agongo presented documents on his acclaimed land but has failed to do so.

Members of the family are therefore pleading with Mr. Agongo to legally go by the judgement on land and stop intimidating them of the legally long acquired property.

It is alledged that one Nii Armah (Asafoatse) who has also been hired by Mr. Adongo has been leading the illegal persistence demolishing exercises

They have, therefore, called on President John Dramani Mahama, Minister for lands and National Resources and the National Burea of Inviesrigations to, as a matter of urgency, intervened to addressed the issue.

Members of the Odai Nrow family have therefore deckare their intention to face Mr. Agongo and his team of police officers 9f they continue with the act.

Meanwhile. When contacted, Mr. Seidu Agongo texted, “Sorry, I am not in town, but if they can show you the title, it will best help.