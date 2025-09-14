Seidu Denies NDC Role in Rival Candidates’ Tamale Central Exit

NDC parliamentary candidate Prof. Alidu Seidu has rejected allegations that his party orchestrated the withdrawal of People’s National Congress and Liberal Party of Ghana candidates from the Tamale Central by-election. The academic’s denial comes after both opposition parties formally withdrew on September 10, leaving him as the sole contestant for the September 30 vote.

Prof. Seidu stated that neither he nor the NDC influenced the decisions by rival candidates to step aside from the race. Speaking on television, he explained that he learned about the other candidates’ participation only hours after filing his own nomination papers, dismissing suggestions of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The withdrawals followed an earlier decision by the main opposition New Patriotic Party not to field a candidate for the constituency seat left vacant by Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed’s death. Both the PNC and LPG candidates cited respect for the late Member of Parliament and practical considerations about their electoral prospects in their withdrawal statements.

According to the Electoral Commission’s Tamale Metro Director, Prof. Seidu will be acclaimed as Member of Parliament on September 30 if no additional candidates emerge before the nomination deadline. The commission has invited fresh nominations following the withdrawals, requiring endorsement by 20 registered voters and a filing fee of GH¢10,000.

The LPG candidate announced the withdrawal decision followed broad consultations and deep reflection, describing it as being in the party’s best interest and supportive of the democratic process. Similarly, the PNC candidate acknowledged Tamale Central’s historical allegiance to the NDC while emphasizing the need for realistic campaign resource allocation.

Prof. Seidu described the rival candidates’ decisions as pragmatic moves that would save national resources by avoiding an election with a predictable outcome. He commended their withdrawal while noting that he remained uncertain about the specific motivations behind their choices to step aside from the contest.

The by-election was called following Dr. Murtala’s unexpected death, which created the parliamentary vacancy in a constituency historically considered an NDC stronghold. Prof. Seidu emerged victorious from a competitive NDC primary involving twelve aspirants, positioning him as the party’s standard-bearer for the special election.

Recent political controversy has surrounded Prof. Seidu’s candidacy, with some NPP supporters claiming he previously expressed support for their party during the last general election campaign. These allegations have added complexity to his transition from academia to active political participation as the NDC’s chosen candidate.

The outcome effectively guarantees the NDC will retain the Tamale Central seat, maintaining their parliamentary representation from the northern constituency. Prof. Seidu’s unopposed path to Parliament reflects both the party’s traditional dominance in the area and the opposition’s strategic decision to conserve resources for more competitive contests.

Electoral officials expect the acclamation ceremony to proceed as scheduled on September 30 unless unexpected candidates emerge during the remaining nomination period, which could potentially alter the uncontested nature of Prof. Seidu’s parliamentary journey.