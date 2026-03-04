Segbedzi vs Malm Highlights Best of Bukom 3 Card on May 8

Ashaiman welterweight Sampson “Mama’s Boy” Segbedzi will face Bukom-based Henry “Assassin Junior” Malm at the Best of Bukom 3 fight night on May 8, 2026, at Bukom Boxing Arena, as promoter Dave Bishop’s Bishop Boxing Promotions returns for a third edition of its flagship series.

Segbedzi was among the standout performers at the original Best of Bukom event in August 2025, with Bishop Boxing Promotions having positioned the series as a platform to develop and showcase local talent from the Bukom boxing community and beyond. Malm, who fights out of Discipline Boxing Gym and competed at Best of Bukom 2 on New Year’s Day, now steps up to face Segbedzi in a welterweight clash that promises to be one of the most anticipated domestic matchups of the night.

The chief support bout places a world title on the line. Ghana’s Faisal Abubakari, known as “Poncho Power,” defends his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa junior welterweight championship against Nigeria’s Azeez Lateef Damilare, a former West Africa champion making his case for regional honours.

Also on the card, Bronx Gym veteran Felix “Alvaro” Ajom takes on John Quaye in a bout boxing followers have long called for, while Fit Square-trained Wasiru “Gyatabi” Mohammed meets Charles Tetteh of the Panix Gym in another undercard pairing.

The event takes place against the backdrop of Ghana’s professional boxing governance transition, with the Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee (GBIMC) currently overseeing the sport ahead of scheduled elections on June 2, 2026. All professional bouts require GBIMC sanction and must meet the enhanced medical and safety protocols introduced following boxing fatalities in 2025.

Ticket and weigh-in details are expected to be announced by Bishop Boxing Promotions in the coming weeks.