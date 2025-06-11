Sefwi Wiawso Mce Visits Bece Centers

The Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Dominic Gyasi, has paid a courtesy visit to the various Examination Centres today, marking the starting date of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

He went on the tour with the Western North Regional Education Director, Mr Seth Boateng, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Fred B. Kpodo, the Municipal Education Director, and many others.

The Sefwi Wiawso Municipality has 107 BECE centres, 77 of which are Public and the remaining 33 are Private.

According to the Municipal Exams Coordinator, Mr. Michael Kwarteng, of the 3291 candidates who registered for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), 1665 are boys and the remaining 1626 are girls.

According to him, there are 15 centres within the Sefwi Wiawso and its environs.

Hon Dominic Gyasi, after visiting Sefwi Wiawso R/C and Presby schools, encouraged the BECE candidates to consider the exam as a stepping stone rather than a panic situation and urged them to answer the questions appropriately to pass with flying colours.

He pledged to give support to all successful 2025 BECE candidates and wished them well.