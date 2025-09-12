Sefwi Wiawso MCE Inspects Roadworks

The Municipal Chief Executive for Sefwi Wiawso, Hon Dominic Gyasi, has inspected ongoing grading works on the Boako Asawinso road, under the direct supervision of the Municipal Assembly.

The grading works form part of the Assembly’s effort to improve road infrastructure and ensure easier movement for residents across the Municipality. For years, the Boako Asawinso stretch has been a major concern to commuters, traders, and farmers, particularly during the rainy season when the road becomes almost impassable.

Speaking during the inspection, Hon Dominic Gyasi explained that the intervention was necessary to bring immediate relief to road users while the Assembly continues to pursue permanent solutions through collaboration with the relevant road agencies.

The Boako Asawinso road is a vital link for economic activities in this Municipality. Farmers use it to transport food produce, traders rely on it for business, and students also depend on it to access schools. It is therefore our duty as an Assembly to intervene and ensure this road is motorable. The MCE further assured residents that road infrastructure remains a top priority on the Assembly’s development agenda, stressing that similar works will be extended to other communities to ease transportation challenges.

The MCE also appealed to community members to support the Assembly by helping to maintain the road after the works, noting that proper maintenance will extend its lifespan and reduce the frequency of repairs.

Residents along the Boako Asawinso corridor have welcomed the intervention, describing it as timely and a great relief to their daily activities.