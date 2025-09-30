Seequent Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Geological Mapping and Investment Readiness Across West and Central Africa

Seequent, a world leader in geoscience analysis, modelling, and collaborative technologies, has reaffirmed its readiness to partner with Geological societies and Government institutions across West and Central Africa to enhance mineral resource identification, attract investment, and support responsible exploration.

This commitment was emphasized by Seth Miah, Seequent’s Regional Manager for West Africa, during his address at the 11th West and Central Africa Mining Summit and Expo (WACA) held in Accra, Ghana.

Speaking during the session, Mr. Miah highlighted Seequent’s active role in supporting the region’s geological mapping efforts, particularly in identifying high-value mineral resources such as gold. He stressed that by leveraging advanced geoscientific tools and data-driven insights, countries can significantly improve exploration efficiency, reduce land degradation, and combat illegal mining activities.

“Seequent is well-positioned to collaborate with government agencies and geological societies in generating quality subsurface data that not only guides exploration but also builds investor confidence,” said Mr. Miah. “Accurate geological information is critical to unlocking economic value and ensuring that mining activities are carried out responsibly and sustainably.”

With mining emerging as a central pillar for economic development in the region, Seequent’s solutions — including Leapfrog, Oasis montaj, and Central — provide the technology and

platform for national geological surveys, ministries of mines, and exploration companies to work together more effectively.

The call for collaborative partnerships echoed sentiments shared by Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, during his opening address at the summit. The Deputy Minister stressed the Ministry’s intent to deepen its collaboration with the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) to support miners in identifying gold deposits before exploration begins — a move aimed at improving the efficiency of mineral discovery and reducing haphazard land use.

This alignment between policy direction and technological capability underscores the opportunity for innovation to play a significant role in transforming the mining landscape of the region.