Security Services Launch Table Tennis Association and League

Ghana’s six major security services have established a formal table tennis association and sworn in executives to oversee the country’s first inter-service table tennis league beginning this month.

The Security Services Table Tennis Association held its inaugural ceremony on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Hathramani Sports Hall, Accra Sports Stadium, where executives took their oath of office for a four-year term.

David Carboo of the Ghana Navy was installed as president, with Afia Oforiwaa from Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division serving as vice president. Other key positions include secretary Deborah Allotey from Ghana Immigration Service and financial secretary Eva Adom Amankwah from Ghana Army.

Mawuko Afadzinu, executive director of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, administered the oath and expressed support for the security services’ initiative to promote table tennis development within their institutions. The ceremony formalized efforts to create structured competition among security personnel.

The new association will oversee a maiden security services league featuring teams from Ghana Army, Ghana Navy, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Fire Service, and Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division. The inaugural tournament brings together these six institutions in the first organized inter-service table tennis competition.

Competition is scheduled to run from September through December 2025, with matches held every Saturday at the Hathramani Sports Hall. The regular scheduling aims to maintain player activity and provide consistent development opportunities for security service personnel.

President Carboo appealed for institutional support from security service leadership to ensure successful league operations. He acknowledged backing from the Ghana Table Tennis Association and called on corporate entities to sponsor table tennis development within the security services.

The association includes organizing committee members Doreen Nertey from Ghana Immigration Service and Francis Tweneboa from Ghana Fire Service, along with executive members representing various services including the navy, police, and immigration.

Dr. Ackon of Ghana Police Service was appointed as life patron, providing senior oversight for the association’s long-term development goals. The executive structure reflects representation across all participating security institutions.

The Ghana Immigration Service has historically boasted some of the country’s best table tennis players, potentially making them strong contenders in the new league competition.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to promote recreational activities within Ghana’s security services while maintaining physical fitness standards required for operational duties. Table tennis provides accessible indoor sport options that can be practiced year-round regardless of weather conditions.

Industry observers note the potential for the security services league to identify talented players who could contribute to national team development. Several security service personnel have previously represented Ghana in international competitions across various sports.

The association’s establishment reflects growing recognition of sports as important for personnel welfare and institutional morale within Ghana’s security apparatus. Regular competition provides stress relief and team building opportunities for service members.

The league format allows for systematic development of table tennis skills while fostering healthy competition among different security institutions. This structured approach could serve as a model for other sports within the security services.

With corporate sponsorship appeals already underway, the association hopes to secure funding for equipment, facilities, and prize incentives that will sustain long-term league operations and player development programs.

The successful launch of this specialized association demonstrates the Ghana Table Tennis Association’s commitment to expanding the sport’s reach beyond traditional clubs and schools into institutional settings.