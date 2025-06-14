Security Forces Arrest 30 Foreign Nationals in Banda Anti-Galamsey Operation

A coordinated security operation in Ghana’s Bono Region has resulted in the arrest of 30 foreign nationals allegedly involved in illegal mining activities.

The week-long crackdown targeted multiple galamsey sites near Bui Lake, including Banda Wewa, Tainano, and Surgbo, where miners had been exploiting land and water resources.

Banda District Chief Executive Peter Dongi confirmed the arrests to Asaase News, noting that all suspects have been handed to immigration authorities for deportation. Security personnel destroyed mining equipment during the raids, including chanfang machines used for processing ore. “We’re removing both the operators and their tools to prevent immediate resumption of these destructive activities,” Dongi stated.

The operation reflects heightened government efforts to combat environmental degradation from illegal mining. President Mahama’s administration has prioritized the anti-galamsey campaign, with support from local MPs and traditional leaders. Environmental experts warn that unchecked mining in the Bui Dam catchment area could compromise water quality and hydroelectric generation.