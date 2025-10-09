Security Experts Urge Firms to Prepare for Cameroon Election Risks

Organizations operating in Cameroon are being urged to implement contingency measures ahead of the October 12 presidential election, with security analysts warning that political tensions, economic frustrations and the exclusion of key opposition figures create conditions for potential unrest.

International SOS has advised companies to defer non-essential travel to major cities including Yaoundé and Douala from October 7 through 17, as President Paul Biya seeks to extend his 43-year rule against a backdrop of opposition discontent and separatist tensions in Anglophone regions.

Maria Ghigliotti, Lead Security Analyst for West Africa at International SOS, noted that past elections have been marked by unrest. The 2018 election saw protests, allegations of voter fraud and separatist violence in Anglophone regions, establishing patterns that security professionals monitor for potential recurrence.

The 92-year-old incumbent’s candidacy, announced in July, has drawn international scrutiny as he would become nearly 100 years old by the end of another seven-year term. Biya has maintained power since 1982, making him Africa’s second longest-serving leader after Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang.

The electoral landscape shifted significantly when opposition leader Maurice Kamto, who came second in 2018, was barred from the 2025 race. The Constitutional Council upheld the electoral commission’s decision on August 5, effectively eliminating the strongest opposition contender and fueling what human rights organizations characterize as concerns about democratic legitimacy.

“The decision to rule me out of the 2025 presidential election was taken a long time ago,” Kamto stated, describing the move as a political crime against Cameroonian people. His Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon was banned as illegal and clandestine by the territorial administration minister in March 2024.

While Kamto’s exclusion may reduce immediate mobilization capacity, security analysts warn that discontent could manifest through demonstrations if remaining opposition leaders call supporters to the streets or make claims of electoral fraud. A record-high number of candidate applications and defections from the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement party point to what observers describe as a shifting political landscape.

Armed separatist groups in the Northwest and Southwest Anglophone regions represent another security consideration, though analysts assess them as less threatening compared to 2018. Nevertheless, risks remain that these groups could target polling stations or intimidate voters in regions where separatist sentiment runs deep.

Underlying socio-economic pressures compound political tensions. Stagnant economic growth, lack of development, high unemployment levels and public disappointment in governance, especially among younger voters, are driving frustration that could intensify the effects of political developments during the election period.

International SOS recommended organizations strengthen communication systems ensuring staff have access to reliable channels including contingency tools such as satellite phones, which become critical during network restrictions or shutdowns. The guidance suggests anticipating roadblocks, checkpoints or curfews while relying on trusted local drivers familiar with security environments.

Companies should place staff in secure hotels or housing away from potential hotspots including party headquarters, government buildings and campaign venues, according to the security advisory. Organizations are encouraged to update contingency plans covering evacuation, escalation and business continuity procedures to ensure readiness.

The security firm also warned organizations to prepare for misinformation spread, noting that rumors concerning President Biya’s health could circulate widely and quickly escalate tensions. Decision-making should be based only on verified, timely intelligence from credible sources, according to guidance provided to corporate clients.

Concerns about Biya’s ability to govern have intensified given his advanced age and prolonged absences from Cameroon. The president spends significant time in Geneva for what officials describe as private visits, fueling speculation about his health status that opposition figures have leveraged in their campaigns.

The election occurs against what analysts describe as a sensitive regional backdrop. While continuity under President Biya remains the most likely outcome, even isolated unrest or security restrictions can impact workforce mobility, safety and business continuity for companies operating across Cameroon’s diverse economic sectors.

Whether security measures prove sufficient depends partly on election conduct and results acceptance. The 2018 election saw Biya declared winner with 71% of votes, though opposition figures rejected results as fraudulent. Similar contestation in 2025 could trigger protests that security preparations must anticipate.

For international organizations, the challenge lies in balancing operational continuity with duty of care obligations to staff. Postponing activities during the election period may reduce immediate risks but cannot address longer-term stability questions facing Cameroon under aging leadership and unresolved conflicts.

The broader question extends beyond October 12. Whatever the election outcome, Cameroon faces governance challenges including the unresolved Anglophone crisis, economic stagnation and questions about political succession that security contingency planning cannot fully address. Organizations operating in the country must weigh these structural factors alongside election-specific risks.