Security Expert Warns Shatta Wale to Cooperate with Tax Probe

A security consultant is urging dancehall artist Shatta Wale to adopt a more cautious approach as authorities investigate the tax status of his luxury vehicle.

Richard Kumadoe believes the probe into the musician’s yellow Lamborghini might be just the beginning of a broader examination.

Speaking on a local radio program, Kumadoe advised the artist to avoid social media outbursts and let his legal team handle the matter. He suggested that investigators from the Economic and Organised Crime Office could be looking beyond just the vehicle. “When EOCO says they are investigating you for a car, do you know the other things under the sleeves of the investigators?” he questioned.

The security expert outlined basic rules for anyone under investigation, emphasizing the importance of remaining composed and avoiding public statements that could weaken one’s position. He revealed he had previously advised the musician to seek proper legal representation, advice he says was not followed.

Kumadoe also addressed public criticism that EOCO should focus on larger issues like illegal mining rather than a celebrity’s car. He dismissed these concerns, stating that investigative bodies must be allowed to do their work without public interference. He further called on media organizations to better educate the public about the independence of such agencies.