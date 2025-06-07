Security Expert Warns Ofori-Atta Legal Strategy Risks Cross Border Scrutiny

Security consultant Richard Kumadoe stated that the legal team representing former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta mishandled their dispute with Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor.

During a June 6 interview on 3FM 92.7’s Midday News with Beatrice Adu, Kumadoe warned that law enforcement scrutiny could extend beyond Ghana’s borders, potentially affecting financial systems and personal mobility.

“Your name pops up all over the web, financial institutions, service providers, border control, everyone gets involved,” Kumadoe stated. “Movement of money, assets, and resources could be a problem.”

Kumadoe asserted that Ofori-Atta’s lawyers should have pursued dialogue rather than confrontation with the OSP, citing potential repercussions for international networks. “This is not just about Ken Ofori-Atta,” he said. “This is about how names, families, and networks are implicated across borders. This is why his lawyers should have done better and chosen the path of engagement, not confrontation.”

The security consultant also addressed claims regarding Ofori-Atta’s health, noting investigators consider legal accountability absolute. “For us investigators, we don’t really care whether you are sick or not. You can be tried in absentia, and even when you are dead, you could be tried. Those are the options available,” Kumadoe said.

The remarks highlight how domestic legal proceedings can trigger international monitoring mechanisms affecting financial operations and reputational standing globally.