Security Expert Warns Against Military Galamsey Strategy

Security analyst Emmanuel Sowatey cautions Ghana against militarizing anti-galamsey operations, warning that exposing soldiers to corruption risks could compromise the nation’s security infrastructure amid government plans for permanent military presence in 44 affected areas.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Sowatey challenged the government’s military-focused approach, arguing that treating galamsey as organized crime requires sophisticated intelligence operations rather than brute force deployment.

The warning comes as Ghana announces permanent military stations across all 44 galamsey-threatened areas, marking a significant escalation from previous short-term enforcement efforts. However, recent data reveals concerning trends that validate Sowatey’s concerns about military exposure to corruption networks.

Attacks on security personnel involved in anti-galamsey operations have intensified dramatically, with nine out of fifteen documented incidents since 2017 occurring in 2025 alone, according to security research. This escalation suggests organized criminal networks are actively targeting enforcement officers, creating dangerous precedents for military involvement.

Sowatey emphasized that illegal mining operates within complex networks involving financiers, politicians, security operatives, and local actors, generating revenues that often exceed government enforcement budgets. This financial disparity creates systematic corruption risks when military personnel engage directly with well-funded criminal enterprises.

The analyst recommended criminological approaches such as social network analysis to identify key operational nodes, suggesting that targeting excavator drivers or mechanics could prove more effective than pursuing high-level financiers. This strategy acknowledges the operational vulnerabilities within galamsey networks while avoiding direct military exposure to corruption.

Recent investigations support Sowatey’s organized crime assessment. Reports document politicians and chiefs leasing lands for illegal mining, state security personnel protecting illegal operations instead of stopping them, and judges granting suspicious bail conditions to repeat offenders, indicating systemic institutional compromise.

The security expert’s concerns align with President Mahama’s recent rejection of state of emergency calls, with the president insisting existing laws provide adequate enforcement powers. However, Sowatey argued that legal frameworks alone cannot address the governance challenges underlying galamsey operations.

Voluntary compliance emerged as Sowatey’s central recommendation, emphasizing leadership integrity and institutional trust rebuilding over militarized enforcement. He argued that sustainable anti-galamsey success requires public confidence in corruption-fighting efforts and visible accountability from leadership.

The analyst’s warning reflects broader security concerns as Ghana’s anti-galamsey task force intensifies operations across multiple regions. Recent crackdowns have led to arrests and equipment seizures, yet the persistence of illegal operations suggests enforcement gaps that military deployment alone cannot address.

For Ghana’s security establishment, Sowatey’s analysis highlights strategic risks of expanding military involvement in domestic law enforcement. The country’s defense integrity framework shows limited formal mechanisms for addressing military corruption, making prevention through strategic deployment choices crucial.

The debate occurs against backdrop of opposition calls for aggressive enforcement targeting high-level financiers through asset confiscation and criminal prosecution. However, Sowatey’s approach suggests that sustainable solutions require addressing the governance and compliance foundations rather than escalating enforcement intensity.

Ghana’s experience reflects broader African challenges in combating resource-based organized crime. As illegal mining revenues continue growing, balancing effective enforcement with institutional integrity becomes critical for long-term security and environmental protection.

The security analyst’s framework offers alternative pathways for Ghana’s anti-galamsey strategy, emphasizing intelligence-led operations and governance reforms over military escalation. For policymakers, this approach suggests sustainable solutions require addressing systemic corruption alongside operational enforcement.