Security Expert Praises Ghana Police for Strong Year End Performance

Fraud prevention expert and security consultant Richard Kumadoe has applauded the Ghana Police Service for ending 2025 on a high note under Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, citing improved morale, professional conduct and operational successes that enhanced public safety across the country. According to Kumadoe, the active participation of officers in nationwide security outreach activities contributed significantly to crime prevention during a period when law enforcement faced intense scrutiny.

Speaking about the service’s performance, Kumadoe noted that high morale among personnel was evident in numerous crime detection successes and arrests recorded during the closing months of the year. He characterized the improvement as reflecting renewed commitment and professionalism within the service, a marked shift from earlier periods when public confidence in policing had faced serious challenges.

Kumadoe highlighted the promotion of police officers to various ranks in December 2025 as a major milestone. Following the end of year Police Council session, promotions were approved for officers who successfully handled investigations into the 2020 and 2024 election related violence cases. Officers attached to the IGP’s special security task force who worked to curb crime nationwide also received recognition through advancement.

The December 24 promotions ceremony at National Police Headquarters in Accra saw 13 senior officers elevated to new ranks. IGP Yohuno explained the decision followed careful assessment of the officers’ conduct and performance over time, noting their perseverance, resilience and consistent display of professionalism in discharging duties. The IGP emphasized that the promotions were intended not only to honor achievements but also to inspire personnel across the service to uphold integrity and discipline.

Describing promotions within the Ghana Police Service as historically challenging, Kumadoe commended the leadership for ensuring deserving officers were rewarded. He said the move would boost morale and operational efficiency at a time when the service needs to maintain public trust while addressing rising crime rates and security challenges across multiple regions.

Kumadoe expressed hope that recognition of hard work would be sustained alongside improvements in welfare, conditions of service and government support for law enforcement agencies. He called for a creative and competitive remuneration structure to motivate officers to deliver more effectively, acknowledging that police work remains demanding and often dangerous without adequate compensation.

The annual inter agency security operational outreach campaigns provided the framework for much of the service’s end of year activities. These coordinated efforts brought together police, military and other security personnel in community engagement, intelligence gathering and visible patrols designed to deter criminal activity during the festive season. Kumadoe credited these campaigns with improving public perceptions of law enforcement commitment.

IGP Yohuno assumed office on March 14, 2025, after President John Mahama appointed him to replace Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. The transition occurred amid public debate about police leadership and reform priorities following the December 2024 elections. Yohuno brought 40 years of experience to the position, having served as Deputy IGP for Operations under his predecessor.

His tenure began with significant expectations for modernization and transformation of the service. The appointment statement indicated Yohuno would oversee efforts to enhance security and public safety through structural reforms, technological adoption and improved training. His background includes leadership roles across multiple critical directorates including Administration, Special Duties, Motor Traffic and Transport, Police Intelligence, Special Operations and General Operations.

In November 2025, President Mahama extended Yohuno’s appointment for an additional two years beyond the statutory retirement age of 60, which the IGP was scheduled to reach in December 2025. A letter from the Presidency explained that the Police Council recommended the extension based on firm conviction that Yohuno’s continued leadership was essential to sustaining ongoing reforms, strengthening operational effectiveness and ensuring stability during a critical period.

The extension takes effect from December 28, 2025, allowing Yohuno to serve until December 2027. The decision reflects confidence in his leadership at a time when Ghana faces complex security challenges including the Bawku chieftaincy conflict, rising urban crime, border security concerns and the need to rebuild public trust in law enforcement institutions.

Kumadoe’s November analytical review, described as an IGP and Criminal Investigations Department (CID) balanced scorecard, identified eight critical areas where the service demonstrated notable performance or initiated essential improvements. Among these was the consolidated investigative report on electoral violence from both the 2020 and 2024 elections, which Kumadoe characterized as a crucial benchmark for accountability and preventing future disturbances.

He cited improved operational efficiency in handling the Akwatia by election, noting that post election matters were managed more effectively than in previous cycles. This assessment suggested that lessons learned from contentious previous elections were being applied to strengthen electoral security protocols and reduce violence associated with political competition.

The Ghana Police Service has faced sustained criticism in recent years over allegations of excessive force, inadequate response to criminal threats, political interference and corruption within its ranks. Kumadoe’s praise for end of year performance must be understood against this backdrop of institutional challenges that successive leaderships have struggled to address comprehensively.

Statistics reveal the scale of security challenges confronting law enforcement. Ghana recorded 1,219 robbery cases and 552 murders in 2024, but by July 2025 alone the country had documented 628 robbery incidents and 340 murders. Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak disclosed these figures while launching a gun amnesty programme in November, warning that the trajectory suggested Ghana could surpass the entire previous year’s totals before 2025 ended.

The proliferation of illegal firearms has compounded law enforcement difficulties. Minister Muntaka characterized every unregistered weapon as a silent threat capable of destroying families, noting that such arms now appear in schools, workplaces, religious gatherings and community celebrations. The six week gun amnesty running from December 1, 2025 through January 15, 2026 aims to remove illegal weapons from circulation before intensified enforcement operations begin.

Against this challenging security environment, Kumadoe’s assessment that the police service ended the year on a high note carries particular significance. His comments suggest that despite persistent problems, the service under IGP Yohuno’s leadership made tangible progress in specific operational areas during the closing months of 2025.

The recognition of officers who handled election violence investigations addresses a longstanding concern about accountability for politically motivated violence. Both the 2020 and 2024 elections saw incidents of assault, property destruction and intimidation at polling stations and constituency collation centers. Completing investigations and holding perpetrators accountable represents an important step toward deterring future electoral violence.

However, questions remain about whether investigations translated into successful prosecutions. Kumadoe’s praise focuses on the investigative work itself, but the ultimate measure of accountability involves whether those responsible for violence faced consequences through the judicial system. Ghana’s record on prosecuting election violence cases has historically been weak, with political considerations often undermining efforts to hold perpetrators accountable.

The special security task force attached to the IGP received particular recognition through the December promotions. This unit has operated across the country addressing various crime hotspots and responding to emerging security threats. Its work includes intelligence gathering, rapid response to incidents and coordination with regional police commands on complex operations requiring specialized capabilities.

Kumadoe urged the public and government to continue supporting law enforcement officers in their efforts to safeguard peace and security for Ghana. His appeal acknowledges that effective policing requires cooperation from communities, adequate resources from government and political will to allow professional operations without interference.

The relationship between political leadership and police operations remains delicate in Ghana. Police leadership appointments follow political transitions, raising concerns about politicization of what should be professional law enforcement. IGP Yohuno’s appointment by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government followed the established pattern of new administrations installing their preferred leadership in security services.

Whether this pattern undermines professional autonomy or simply reflects constitutional authority remains debated. Supporters argue the president must have confidence in security leadership to effectively govern, while critics contend frequent leadership changes disrupt institutional development and subordinate professional judgment to political considerations.

Kumadoe’s background as a fraud prevention expert and security consultant gives his assessment particular credibility. He has consistently analyzed police performance across multiple administrations, offering both praise when warranted and criticism when standards slip. His November review detailed specific benchmarks and evidence for his assessments rather than offering generic political endorsements.

His work focuses on intelligence and national security strategies, crime investigation and prevention techniques, security risk assessment, vulnerability management, anti money laundering compliance and fraud risk prevention. This technical expertise allows him to evaluate police performance against professional standards rather than partisan perspectives.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Ghana Police Service faces sustained pressure to demonstrate continued improvement. The gun amnesty will test enforcement capabilities after the collection period ends, requiring coordinated operations to retrieve remaining illegal weapons and prosecute those who ignored the opportunity to surrender arms voluntarily.

Electoral security preparations for future contests must build on lessons from 2020 and 2024. Kumadoe’s recognition of improved operational efficiency in the Akwatia by election suggests progress, but national elections involve far greater complexity and stakes. Maintaining security during such contests while protecting democratic rights represents an ongoing challenge.

Border security demands attention as instability in neighboring Burkina Faso creates spillover risks including weapons trafficking and potential extremist infiltration. The northern regions particularly require sustained security presence and intelligence operations to prevent Ghana becoming entangled in Sahel violence.

Urban crime continues rising, driven by unemployment, inequality and the proliferation of weapons. Beyond aggressive enforcement, addressing these challenges requires developmental interventions that provide alternatives to criminal activity. Police cannot solve social problems alone, but they must maintain order while broader economic and social reforms take effect.

The December promotions and Kumadoe’s positive assessment provide a foundation for continued institutional development. Whether the Ghana Police Service builds on this momentum or reverts to previous patterns will become evident in coming months as the service confronts persistent security threats while working to earn sustained public confidence.

For now, the combination of operational successes in election violence investigations, improved morale reflected in promotions and recognition from credible external observers suggests the service ended 2025 in better condition than it began. Sustaining this trajectory through 2026 and beyond represents the real test of whether current improvements reflect lasting transformation or temporary gains.