Tensions are rising in the Apremdo community following a ruling by the Sekondi High Court 2 granting an order for substituted service on the Chief of Apremdo, Nana Agya Kwamina XI, in connection with a legal challenge filed by the Queenmother, Nana Mozu VIII, over funeral arrangements for her late mother, Obaapanyin Nana Afrah.

The substituted service was granted after the court was satisfied that Nana Agya Kwamina XI had deliberately evaded service on several occasions.

The court’s directive now allows legal documents to be served through alternative means, following failed attempts to deliver them personally to the Chief.

According to sources close to the case, the Chief’s continued efforts to proceed with the burial and funeral rites—despite a pending injunction application—are seen as attempts to defy both customary authority and judicial process.

The Queenmother’s legal action argues that the Chief has violated long-standing Traditions of the Royal Ebradzie Stool Family of Apremdo by unilaterally setting dates and organizing funeral arrangements without consulting her, even though custom mandates her active role in such royal funerals and general activities of Apremdo stool.

In her affidavit, Nana Mozu VIII maintains that per the tradition of Royal Ebradzie family, burial and final funeral rites must be held separately, and any deviation could undermine sacred customs.

She also claims that funeral invitations were issued without her consent, and an individual not recognized by the Royal Abiradze Stool Family was presented as the Abusuapanyin on the Funeral poster.

The Queenmother further warns that the Chief’s insistence on proceeding could trigger unrest within the community, similar to past violent incidents in other Ahanta settlements.

Prior to the filing of these court action, Nana Mozu VIII and some Principal Elders of Ebradzie Royal Family of Apremdo lodged a complaint in relation the unlawful Actions of Nana Agya Kwamena XI to Nana Kobina Nketsia V and Nana Kwesi Agyemang IX President and vice President of the Western Region House of Chiefs respectively in an attempt to resolve the matter amicably all to no avail.

According to Nana Mozu VIII, Queen Mother of Apremdo, a similar incident happened in 2018 when Nana Agya Kwamena XI planned to celebrate Kundum festival against the custom and Traditional Practice of Apremdo and the Ahanta Traditional Area.

During the said incident, Musec held a meeting to caution him from holding the unlawful festival but went ahead to celebrate the Kundum festival in violation of the directives by Musec which resulted in violent confrontation and blood shed at Apremdo. Some community town folks suffered several acid attacks to date. About 25 people were butchered to deaths during the clashes. Houses, stool regalias and historical documents were set Bladze to ashes.

She stress that the Royal Family do not want such similar incidents to repeat itself again this time around that’s why she filed injunction to restrain him from holding such Unlawful Funeral.

The kingmakers and principal Elders of Apremdo Stool and Community are against his unlawful Actions and his continued disrespect for the custom and Traditional Practice of Apremdo Stool .

She specifically cited Asemko, where chieftaincy-related altercations led to the beheading of one person, and Butre, which was burnt down following similar disputes.

She has therefore called on all security agencies to treat the situation as a matter of urgency and prevent any unauthorized funeral activity that could plunge Apremdo into chaos.

Reports indicate that security concerns are growing among residents, with many fearing that any attempt to go ahead with the disputed burial could spark confrontation.

Local leaders are appealing for calm and urging all parties to respect the authority of the court and the customary processes of the Ahanta Traditional Council.

Meanwhile, the Queenmother and principal elders have accused Nana Agya Kwamina XI of long-standing misconduct, alleging that since his enstoolment in 2008, he has sidelined the substantive Queenmother and principal elders, showing gross disrespect to traditional authorities.

There are also multiple allegations regarding mismanagement of stool lands, rent, and revenues due to the Apremdo Stool.

As a result, the kingmakers and elders of Apremdo have initiated destoolment proceedings against the Chief, currently pending before the Judicial Committee of the Ahanta Traditional Council.

The case concerning the disputed funeral is expected to be heard on November 13, 2025, at the Sekondi High Court, where the Queenmother is seeking a restraining order to stop the funeral until the matter is fully determined.

Security agencies in the Western Region have been placed on alert as community tension continues to mount ahead of the scheduled court hearing.

The Queenmother, Nana Mozu VIII is alerting all security agencies to see this as a serious issue.

According to her, Apremdo cannot suffer such destruction hence, there is every need for the security agencies to follow up immediately and stop the chief from performing the funeral ceremony.