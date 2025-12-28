Security Agencies Arrest 141 Cybercrime Suspects and Landlord in Dawn Operation

Security agencies have arrested 141 suspected members of organized cybercrime networks in a coordinated early morning operation on Saturday, December 27, 2025, targeting Mobile Money (MoMo) fraud and Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams in parts of Accra.

The operation was led by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, National Security, and the Ghana Immigration Service. The raids focused on Tabora and Lashibi following weeks of intelligence gathering.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George stated that 100 suspects were arrested in Tabora, while 41 others were picked up in Lashibi. Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are believed to be Nigerian nationals.

Security personnel seized 38 laptops and 150 mobile phones believed to have been used to carry out cyber enabled financial crimes, with forensic examinations of the devices currently underway to establish the full scope of the alleged criminal activities.

Authorities arrested a Ghanaian landlord accused of providing accommodation for 100 of the suspects. The minister stressed that property owners have a responsibility to ensure their premises are not used for criminal purposes. “The team also arrested the Ghanaian landlord who accommodated 100 of the suspects in his house. Landlords have a duty to ensure that their premises are not used to facilitate or perpetuate crime,” Sam George said.

Investigators believe the suspects were involved in a range of cybercrimes, including MoMo fraud, romance scams, sextortion, wire fraud, and Business Email Compromise schemes that have caused significant financial losses to victims.

The minister assured the public that individuals found culpable after investigations will be processed in accordance with Ghanaian law. He urged citizens to stay alert online and report suspicious digital activities to the appropriate authorities, noting that public cooperation remains critical in the fight against cybercrime.

“Ghana remains welcoming to all of our friends and neighbours interested in legitimate enterprise. However, if you are interested in committing a cybercrime, we will find you, arrest you, and deal with you decisively according to our laws,” he warned.

The coordinated operation unfolded simultaneously in Tabora and Lashibi, two locations identified through months of surveillance and digital intelligence gathering. The operation marks one of the most significant cybercrime crackdowns in recent times and signals the government’s continued commitment to protecting Ghana’s digital economy and maintaining public trust in electronic financial systems.

The arrest of the landlord sends a clear message to property owners about their legal obligations. Authorities emphasized that landlords cannot distance themselves from criminal activities taking place on their premises and must exercise due diligence when renting properties.