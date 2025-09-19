Second-Hand Trader Drives Home Hyundai Creta in Latest Telecel Dream Car Victory

A Kumasi-based entrepreneur has emerged victorious in Telecel Ghana’s popular customer reward initiative, claiming a brand-new Hyundai Creta after months of consistent participation in the telecommunications company’s signature trivia campaign.

James Dadzie, who operates a second-hand goods trading business in Ghana’s second-largest city, secured the grand prize following six months of daily engagement with the Short Message Service (SMS) based promotion. The emotional prize presentation ceremony took place at Kasoa New Market, drawing substantial crowds eager to witness the life-changing moment.

The victory marks another milestone for Telecel’s flagship customer engagement program, which operates under the regulatory oversight of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) through its Caritas Lottery platform. This partnership ensures transparent selection processes and maintains public confidence in the competition’s integrity.

Dadzie’s journey to automotive ownership began as a former bus driver before transitioning into entrepreneurship several years ago. His participation in the Dream Car initiative stemmed from encouragement by friends who recognized his affinity for lottery-style competitions and reward programs.

The competition framework requires participants to subscribe through specific channels before receiving four daily trivia questions. Correct responses earn participants 100 points, while incorrect answers still generate 25 points, creating an inclusive scoring system that rewards consistent engagement over perfect knowledge.

Weekly prize distributions of up to GH₵2,000 provide interim rewards for top performers, maintaining participant interest throughout the extended six-month campaign period. The structure demonstrates Telecel’s commitment to sustained customer engagement rather than single-moment interactions.

According to recent reports, similar Telecel promotional initiatives have distributed over GH₢2.1 million through daily and weekly cash prizes, benefiting more than 10,000 customers across various campaigns managed through the NLA’s Caritas platform.

Aneth Muga, Director of Consumer Business for Telecel Ghana, emphasized the company’s strategic focus on customer loyalty recognition through such initiatives. The program serves multiple objectives beyond simple prize distribution, including increased customer engagement metrics and enhanced brand loyalty among existing subscribers.

The telecommunications sector’s competitive landscape in Ghana has intensified promotional activities, with major operators launching various customer reward schemes. Telecel’s Dream Car initiative stands out for its substantial grand prizes and extended participation periods, differentiating it from shorter-term promotional campaigns.

Since launching in 2018, the program has distributed seven vehicles and six residential properties to winners, creating significant economic impact for beneficiaries. The substantial prizes represent life-changing opportunities for participants, particularly those from modest economic backgrounds like Dadzie.

The current cycle reportedly began in August and continues through January 2026, providing fresh opportunities for new participants to join the competition. The subscription process remains accessible through simple SMS commands or USSD dialing options.

Industry observers note that such promotional strategies reflect broader trends in African telecommunications markets, where operators increasingly rely on value-added services and customer engagement programs to maintain competitive positioning amid pricing pressures and market saturation.

The National Lottery Authority’s involvement through its Caritas platform provides regulatory credibility to corporate promotional activities. The Caritas Lottery Platform uses electronic random number generators to determine winners, ensuring fairness and transparency in selection processes.

For Dadzie, the victory represents validation of consistent participation strategies over sporadic engagement. His experience demonstrates how sustained involvement in legitimate promotional campaigns can yield substantial returns, particularly when backed by proper regulatory oversight and transparent selection mechanisms.

The prize presentation ceremony’s public nature serves Telecel’s marketing objectives while providing community celebration opportunities. Such events generate local media coverage and word-of-mouth publicity that extends the promotional campaign’s reach beyond direct participants.

Ghana’s telecommunications market continues evolving with operators seeking innovative approaches to customer retention and acquisition. Premium prize offerings like luxury vehicles represent significant marketing investments that operators calculate against customer lifetime value and brand positioning benefits.

The success story adds to growing evidence that properly structured customer reward programs can create genuine value exchanges between service providers and consumers, moving beyond traditional advertising approaches toward experiential marketing strategies that generate lasting customer relationships.