Second Hand Clothing Trade Thrives While Eroding Indigenous Textile Industry

Ghana’s booming second hand clothing trade, locally known as Obroni Wawu or “dead white man’s clothes,” presents a stark paradox: a vital economic engine that simultaneously undermines the country’s traditional textile industry and cultural heritage.

What started as shipments of donated garments from Europe and North America has evolved into a multi million dollar business sustaining hundreds of thousands of Ghanaian livelihoods, even as it undercuts local tailors, weavers, and fabric producers.

According to the Ghana Used Clothing Dealers’ Association (GUCD), imports of second hand clothes surged to more than $300 million over 2021 and 2022. The United Kingdom alone accounted for roughly $150 million of that total, followed by China at $82 million. At Kantamanto Market in Accra, the beating heart of this trade, up to 50 containers of bales arrive each week, with 15 million garments flowing through the port to serve some 5,000 stalls in the city.

That volume translates into substantial employment. The second hand clothing ecosystem in Ghana employs an estimated 2.5 million people across the supply chain, from importers and transporters to porters, bale sorters, stall owners, tailors, and upcyclers. A socio economic study by OxEcon estimated that around 43,000 informal workers in Ghana are directly linked to second hand imports from the European Union alone. For many Ghanaians, Obroni Wawu is not just cheap fashion; it is a lifeline.

Yet this lifeline casts a long shadow. While the trade provides widespread employment, it simultaneously undermines Ghana’s textile manufacturing base. Traditional textile sectors such as weaving, hand dyeing, kente, and batakari production have seen dramatic decline.

Local historians and industry analysts note that decades of liberalized trade policies opened Ghana to deluges of cheap foreign fabric, making it nearly impossible for domestic producers to compete. Many younger artisans have abandoned ancestral crafts in favor of faster, more lucrative income by working in the second hand trade. Smaller factories have closed, and profits have shrunk for those who remain.

This imbalance is compounded by considerable waste. Reports suggest as much as 40 percent of garments arriving in Ghana are unsellable or of such poor quality that they’re discarded. Much of that waste ends up in landfills, clogging drains or washing into water bodies like the Korle Lagoon and coastal wetlands. This has raised serious concerns about the environmental and public health costs of a trade that appears prosperous on the surface.

The environmental challenges were dramatically illustrated in January 2025 when a catastrophic fire swept through Kantamanto Market, consuming 80 percent of its sprawling space and displacing over 2,000 businesses.

Despite the challenges, the trade supports entrepreneurial innovation. Ghanaian designers and upcyclers are increasingly repurposing used garments into locally relevant, value added fashion. The annual Obroni Wawu October festival, launched in 2022, has become a cornerstone event in Accra’s cultural calendar, celebrating the creativity and resilience of the community.

NGOs and grassroots movements are also pushing back with cultural campaigns. The “Wear Ghana” initiative, promoted by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, encourages citizens to embrace Ghana made fabrics and craftsmanship. The National Commission on Culture has used March each year since 2017 to increase advocacy for made in Ghana clothing, fashion and accessories.

However, those efforts may not be sufficient. Local industry advocates argue that unless there is a concerted revival of Ghana’s textile manufacturing, including investment, skills development, and policy support, the second hand clothing trade will remain a double edged sword. The economy may benefit in the short term, but the long term cost may be the erosion of Ghana’s cultural heritage and industrial independence.

Traditional garments like kente, adinkra, and batakari have lost their daily relevance and become relegated to clothes worn only on festival days. The ubiquity of jeans, shirts, and jackets discarded from richer countries marks a slow disappearance of culture.

Major textile companies including Ghana Textile Manufacturing Company, Ghana Textile Printing, and Printex have all shut down their spinning and weaving departments due to cheap imports, sacking thousands of workers in the process. Akosombo Textiles Limited remains the only fully integrated textile factory in Ghana, with spinning, weaving, and printing departments still operational.

In the final analysis, Obroni Wawu illustrates a deeply complicated story: one of resilience, necessity, and economic opportunity, but also of imbalance, environmental strain, and cultural loss. For Ghana, the challenge will be balancing the livelihoods created by this trade with a meaningful revival of its textile tradition, so that a thriving second hand market does not spell the end of its homegrown craft.