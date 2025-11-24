SEC Warns 33 TV Stations Over Money Doubling Scams

Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has identified 33 television stations broadcasting suspected fraudulent money doubling investment schemes and warned the public against falling victim to these operations. The capital market regulator issued a public notice on Sunday describing the schemes as high risk traps disguised as miracle investments.

The Commission stated it has not approved, authorized, or licensed any of the schemes being advertised on the identified television channels. These operations typically promise unusually high returns with little or no risk, a common tactic used to lure unsuspecting investors.

The SEC noted that operators of such schemes are violating Section 144(1) of the Securities Industry Act and Section 294(1)(b) of the Companies Act, which prohibit unlicensed public invitations and advertisements for securities related services. Both scheme operators and media outlets enabling them risk facing criminal prosecution for flouting Ghana’s investment regulations.

Television stations identified in the SEC document include Advice TV, Adwempa TV, Akyedie TV, Asomafo TV, Best TV, Diamond TV, Big TV, and Kumaplus TV. These channels have been airing advertisements for schemes operating under names like ECO Cash, Airopay, Chase Bank, Nana Bodom, and WorldRemit.

The warning arrives as Ghana continues recovering from collapsed investment firms that wiped out billions in public savings in recent years. The resurfacing of deceptive schemes through mainstream television threatens to further erode public confidence in the financial sector.

The schemes are being advertised without SEC approval as required under Section 3(b) of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929). The regulator emphasized that investing in such unlicensed operations carries significant financial risks for participants.

Ghana experienced devastating losses when numerous investment companies collapsed between 2015 and 2019, leaving thousands of citizens without their savings. Menzgold, one of the most prominent cases, allegedly owed customers over 200 million cedis when it ceased operations in 2018 following regulatory intervention.

The Securities Industry Act 2016 established clear requirements for entities seeking to offer investment services in Ghana. Companies must obtain proper licensing from the SEC, maintain adequate capital requirements, demonstrate financial stability, and comply with ongoing reporting obligations.

The SEC indicated it is intensifying monitoring efforts across broadcast and digital spaces as part of a broader campaign to protect investor funds and restore trust in the capital market. The Commission has pledged to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to clamp down on media houses and operators promoting unlicensed financial activities.

Ghanaians are being advised to verify the regulatory status of any investment product or company before committing funds. The SEC has established multiple channels for validation and support including a toll free line at 0800 100 065, main line at 0302 768 970 to 2, and email at [email protected].

The National Communications Authority (NCA), which regulates broadcasting in Ghana, has authorized 181 television operators to function in the country as of the fourth quarter of 2024. A total of 133 stations were actively broadcasting during this period according to NCA data.

Money doubling schemes typically operate by paying early investors with funds from new participants rather than generating legitimate returns through actual business activities. This pyramid structure eventually collapses when recruitment slows and the operation can no longer meet withdrawal demands.

Financial fraud investigators note that these schemes often target economically vulnerable populations desperate for quick wealth. Operators exploit widespread financial literacy gaps and economic hardship to convince victims that unrealistic returns are achievable.

The SEC’s regulatory mandate includes supervising the securities market, protecting investors, maintaining fair and efficient markets, and reducing systemic risk. The Commission registers and licenses market operators, approves public securities offers, and enforces compliance with securities laws.

Ghana’s capital market has struggled to regain investor confidence following the wave of collapsed investment schemes. The Ghana Stock Exchange composite index declined significantly during the 2020 to 2022 period as domestic and foreign investors withdrew from local markets amid macroeconomic challenges.

The government implemented measures to compensate victims of failed investment companies, including establishing a special fund to partially reimburse affected individuals. However, many victims have received only a fraction of their original investments years after the collapses occurred.

Criminal prosecutions related to previous investment scams have proceeded slowly through Ghana’s judicial system. High profile cases including those involving Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah and other operators remain pending years after charges were filed.

Financial sector experts emphasize that legitimate investment opportunities rarely promise guaranteed high returns with minimal risk. Investments inherently involve trade offs between risk and potential reward, with higher returns typically requiring acceptance of greater uncertainty.

The Bank of Ghana has also issued repeated warnings about unlicensed financial institutions accepting deposits from the public. The central bank conducts periodic enforcement actions to shut down illegal operations but new schemes continue emerging.

Consumer protection advocates have called for stronger penalties against media outlets that broadcast fraudulent investment advertisements. They argue that television stations bear responsibility for verifying the legitimacy of schemes they promote to audiences.

The National Media Commission, which regulates media ethics in Ghana, has guidelines prohibiting broadcast of misleading advertisements. However, enforcement remains inconsistent and sanctions for violations are often minimal compared to potential advertising revenues.

Some of the television stations identified by the SEC operate primarily in local languages and target audiences in regional areas beyond Greater Accra. This geographic distribution enables schemes to reach populations with limited access to financial education resources.

The SEC notice represents one of the Commission’s most comprehensive public interventions against fraudulent investment advertising. Previous warnings typically focused on specific companies rather than identifying multiple media outlets facilitating promotion of suspicious schemes.

Industry observers note that the proliferation of money doubling advertisements reflects broader challenges in Ghana’s media landscape. Many smaller television stations struggle financially and may accept questionable advertising without adequate due diligence.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a transparent, secure, and fair investment environment. Officials indicated that enforcement actions would follow if identified television stations continue broadcasting advertisements for unlicensed investment schemes.

Financial literacy campaigns by the SEC and other institutions aim to educate Ghanaians about recognizing warning signs of investment fraud. These initiatives emphasize verifying regulatory status, questioning unrealistic promises, and understanding basic investment principles before committing funds.

The warning coincides with preparations for Ghana’s December 2025 general elections, a period when financial pressures on households typically intensify. Scam operators often increase activities during election seasons when citizens seek additional income sources.