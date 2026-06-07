SEC Seeks To Channel Diaspora Remittances Into Investment

Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is engaging market operators to convert record diaspora remittances into capital market investment, responding to strong but untapped appetite among Ghanaians abroad.

The Commission’s Deputy Director General for Finance, Mensah Thompson, said many willing investors remain shut out of the country’s growth story because the market gives them few accessible channels.

Thompson told market participants that the push grew out of his engagements with Ghana’s diplomatic missions in Britain and the United States. Those meetings, he said, revealed an investment appetite the domestic market is not yet structured to absorb.

Ghanaians overseas have signalled readiness to pool funds for infrastructure back home. They cited the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia financed partly through diaspora bonds, as a model they would replicate.

Their condition is straightforward. If the government identifies a feasible, income generating project and sets clear repayment timelines, the diaspora stands ready to commit, according to Thompson.

That feedback exposed a structural gap the Commission now wants to close. “There is a lot of interest in the diaspora to invest back home,” Thompson said, pointing to the absence of trusted instruments and information channels that keeps such money idle.

The SEC is consulting brokers, investment firms, and other intermediaries on how to build the routes that would pull diaspora capital into Ghanaian securities rather than into remittances or foreign financial products.

The figures sharpen the urgency. Ghana received about US$7.8 billion in remittances in 2025, up from roughly US$4.6 billion in 2024. Those inflows reached close to six percent of gross domestic product and overtook foreign direct investment for the first time.

Thompson argued that steering even half of that money, around US$4 billion, into the capital market would transform its depth, liquidity, and ability to finance long term development.

The drive complements the Bank of Ghana’s Remit2Invest initiative, which the central bank is using to move remittances away from consumption and toward productive investment. The SEC adds a market development dimension to what has largely been a monetary policy conversation.

Thompson said growing the market sits squarely within the Commission’s mandate, and that a functional diaspora investment structure is a core responsibility rather than a side ambition.

The vehicles under discussion would give diaspora contributors clarity on project selection, income potential, governance, and expected returns, the very assurances Ghanaians abroad say they need before committing at scale.

The broader signal is clear. Ghana is moving past merely acknowledging its diaspora’s financial weight toward building the formal structures to mobilise it.