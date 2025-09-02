SEC Nigeria Launches New Website to Enhance Transparency and Investor Protection

The Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria has unveiled a redesigned website as part of efforts to strengthen digital engagement and improve regulatory transparency across the country’s capital markets.

The announcement Monday highlighted the Commission’s commitment to modernizing operations and enhancing access to critical financial information for investors and market participants.

The upgraded platform features mobile-responsive design, streamlined navigation, and consolidated resources specifically designed for investors, market operators, and the general public. The changes represent a significant digital advancement for the regulatory body.

“This digital advancement is a significant step in building a more transparent and accessible Commission,” said SEC Director-General Emomotimi Agama. “It enhances our engagement with the capital market and the investing public and reflects our dedication to continuous improvement in service delivery and communication.”

Key features of the new website include intuitive navigation with simplified menus for faster information access. The platform offers consolidated resources providing easier access to regulatory guidelines, publications, and investor alerts.

Mobile optimization ensures responsive design for seamless browsing across all devices. The comprehensive approach addresses the growing need for accessible financial information in Nigeria’s evolving digital landscape.

Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services Samiya Usman emphasized that the upgrade extends beyond aesthetic improvements. “By simplifying access and logically organising content, we have created a powerful platform that supports our mission to develop and regulate a fair, efficient, and transparent capital market,” she stated.

The website launch coincides with intensified efforts against fraudulent investment promoters targeting Nigerian investors seeking high returns. The Commission has identified multiple unlicensed schemes operating in 2025.

Recent enforcement actions have flagged GVEST Global as a Ponzi scheme and warned against Pocket Option, which presents itself as an online investment adviser. Forsman & Bodenfors LTD falsely claims connections to a Swedish advertising firm, while Crypto Bridge Exchange has been linked to significant investor losses.

The crackdown operates under the newly enacted Investments and Securities Act 2025, which expands SEC’s jurisdiction over Ponzi schemes and strengthens enforcement capabilities against fraudulent operators.