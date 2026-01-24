SEC Announces Virtual Asset Sandbox Framework for Service Providers

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is finalizing its regulatory sandbox framework specifically for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to provide a controlled environment for testing innovative virtual asset products and services under regulatory oversight.

The Commission made the announcement on Thursday, January 23, 2026, stating that upon completion of the regulatory sandbox framework, it will open an application process for seven categories of virtual asset services to be licensed under the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154).

The seven categories include virtual asset exchanges and trading platforms, virtual asset issuance, virtual asset tokenization, virtual asset exchange traded funds (ETFs), virtual asset managers, virtual asset brokerage and investment advisory, and virtual asset mining and validation on securities.

The sandbox platform shall support responsible innovation while strengthening investor protection, market integrity, and compliance with anti money laundering and counter terrorism financing standards, the SEC stated. Lessons learned from the pilot phase will inform the SEC’s future policy development and licensing frameworks for virtual assets.

The announcement follows the signing of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama on December 29, 2025. The legislation provides a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework for virtual assets and entities operating within the sector, officially designating the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the SEC as the primary regulatory bodies responsible for licensing and supervising cryptocurrency related activities.

The SEC is mandated under the Securities Industries Act, 2016 (Act 929) to regulate the capital market in Ghana and also mandated under the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 as a co regulator of virtual assets services in Ghana with dedicated services provided for under the Act.

The regulatory framework ends years of regulatory ambiguity that saw an estimated $3 billion in annual informal crypto activity operating without institutional safeguards. Data from the SEC reveals that transaction volumes surged to $10 billion, approximately GH₵113 billion, by November 2025, a sharp increase from the $6 billion, approximately GH₵67.8 billion, recorded in 2024.

SEC Deputy Director General Mensah Thompson described these figures as extremely significant and noted that they cannot be ignored by the state. The legislation addresses a period of national overexposure to unregulated crypto assets, where an estimated 3 million Ghanaians, about 17 per cent of the adult population, were engaged in digital asset transactions.

The VASP law introduces a dual oversight model under which the SEC and the Bank of Ghana share responsibility for licensing and supervising service providers. Bank of Ghana Governor Doctor Johnson Pandit Asiama confirmed that this collaboration effectively ends years of regulatory ambiguity, bringing emerging activities within clear, accountable, and well governed boundaries.

The SEC will govern virtual asset exchanges and tokenization, while the BoG focuses on broader financial stability and activities related to payment systems, settlement services, and stablecoins. Both regulators are expected to issue detailed guidelines and regulatory instruments in early 2026 to operationalize the Act, specifying capital requirements, risk management standards, and mandatory reporting obligations for all VASPs.

The newly established Virtual Assets Regulatory Office (VARO) within the Bank of Ghana will lead the supervisory effort. VARO will work in close collaboration with the SEC, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), and other stakeholders to ensure that Virtual Asset Service Providers operate in a safe, transparent, and compliant manner.

Existing operators must prepare for a phased licensing process beginning in the first quarter of 2026. This period marks the final transition from voluntary registration to mandatory legal compliance. Operating virtual asset services without the required license or registration after the transitional period will result in stringent sanctions according to the law.

The sandbox framework represents a critical component of Ghana’s approach to digital asset regulation. Regulatory sandboxes provide a structured environment where fintech companies can pilot new products and services under supervision, allowing regulators to observe how technologies perform in practice, identify potential risks, and refine policies before rolling them out broadly.

For Ghana, the sandbox is a step toward building a future ready financial ecosystem. It gives innovators space to test products in real world conditions, while the SEC monitors compliance, governance, and operational risk. This ensures that promising new technologies can scale responsibly without compromising consumer protection or financial stability.

Ghana ranks 29th globally in cryptocurrency adoption, with 3.1 million users according to recent data. Stablecoins act as de facto foreign exchange instruments, peer to peer groups facilitate unregulated transfers, and users interact with virtual asset platforms without institutional guidance.

The SEC has explicitly warned that unlicensed celebrities and influencers promoting crypto assets without authorization will face strict sanctions. Moving into 2026, the SEC and the BoG will roll out the National Virtual Asset Literacy Programme to ensure that every citizen understands the risks and rewards of the digital asset ecosystem.

The enactment of the VASP Bill aligns Ghana with other major African economies that have recently transitioned from restrictive stances to structured regulation. Nigeria’s Investment and Securities Act 2025 and Kenya’s VASP Bill of October 2025 similarly aim to integrate digital assets into the formal economy to meet international financial standards.

For Ghana, the formalization of this sector provides a new pathway for the Ghana Revenue Authority to track capital gains and service fees, potentially improving the national tax to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio. In the medium term, the Bank of Ghana plans to roll out specific supervisory and technical rules in phases throughout 2026.

While the Ghanaian cedi remains the sole legal tender, the successful implementation of this framework is expected to lower cross border remittance costs and provide a more stable environment for fintech innovation. The law achieves a balance, granting individuals the freedom to innovate while equipping the state with the tools to prevent systemic contagion.

The press release was issued pursuant to sections 3 and 208(c) of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929), as amended, and the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154).