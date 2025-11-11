Sean Combs Intake Photo Released from New Jersey Prison

An official intake photograph of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been released from FCI Fort Dix, the federal correctional facility in New Jersey where he was transferred late last month.

CBS News editor Cara Tabachnick published the image Monday alongside details of Combs’ daily life at the prison. The report reveals he has been assigned to work as the chaplain’s assistant, a position considered among the more desirable roles available to inmates at the facility.

The assignment provides access to a private, air-conditioned office and occasional meals brought by chaplains for religious services. A former prison commissioner explained to CBS News that chaplain’s assistants typically maintain the chapel’s religious library, clean the office, and assist with administrative record-keeping.

Combs’ publicist Juda Engelmayer described the work environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding. He stated that Combs serves in the chapel library, finding the experience meaningful during his incarceration.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) documented a rule violation by Combs just five days after his arrival at Fort Dix when he allegedly made a three-person call. Combs reportedly told officials he and his attorney were discussing a statement for The New York Times when his head of legal communications joined the conversation.

Prison documents indicate Combs was speaking with an unnamed woman when he referenced talking with “the digital person” about blogs. He then approved adding that individual to the call, violating facility communications protocols.

During the conversation, the Bad Boy Records founder briefly discussed arranging visitors and mentioned bringing “200 singles” in cash. Federal prisons accept only coins as currency, making the suggestion contrary to institutional policies.

Combs addressed separate allegations earlier this week through a statement on X, denying reports that he was caught drinking alcohol at Fort Dix. He called the claims completely false and emphasized his focus on personal improvement and eventual reunion with his family.

The release of the intake photo marks the first official image of Combs since his transfer to the New Jersey correctional facility. Federal inmates typically have intake photographs taken as part of standard processing procedures when entering BOP custody.

Combs faces multiple federal charges and has been denied bail pending trial. His legal team continues challenging various aspects of the prosecution’s case while he remains in custody at the medium-security facility.

The chaplain’s assistant position represents one of several work assignments available to inmates at FCI Fort Dix. Such roles provide structure, modest compensation through the prison work program, and opportunities for inmates to develop skills during incarceration.