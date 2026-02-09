Seahawks Claim Second Super Bowl Title with Dominant Victory Over Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks captured their second Super Bowl championship with a commanding 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Seahawks dominated from start to finish in Super Bowl 60, building a 12-0 lead through field goals before extending their advantage in the fourth quarter. Their defense forced three turnovers including two interceptions and one fumble, while the Patriots failed to score until the final period.

Running back Kenneth Walker III earned Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors after rushing for 135 yards, becoming the first running back to win the award since Terrell Davis captured it for the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 32 in 1998. Walker’s performance anchored a Seahawks offense that accumulated 335 total yards.

Kicker Jason Myers established a Super Bowl record with five successful field goals, converting attempts from 33, 39, 41, 41, and 26 yards. Myers finished with 17 points, the most by a kicker in championship game history. The previous record stood at four field goals, shared by multiple players.

Seattle’s defense dominated throughout the contest, recording six sacks for 43 yards in losses and limiting New England to 331 total yards. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown with 4:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, sealing the victory. The Seahawks defense also recovered one fumble.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 27 of 43 passes for 295 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Maye faced constant pressure from Seattle’s pass rush and was sacked six times. The Patriots managed just 79 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold completed 19 of 38 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Austin Barner caught the lone receiving touchdown on a 16-yard pass in the fourth quarter. Seattle’s balanced attack included 141 rushing yards on 32 carries.

The Patriots scored their first points with 12:27 remaining when Maye connected with Myles Hollins on a 35-yard touchdown pass. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson added a second touchdown on a seven-yard reception with 2:21 left, but the Patriots failed on a two-point conversion attempt.

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl at 37 years old. The first-year coach guided the Seahawks to a 12-5 regular season record before playoff victories over the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Patriots.

The Seahawks previously won Super Bowl 48 on February 2, 2014, defeating the Denver Broncos 43-8 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That championship came under coach Pete Carroll, who departed after the 2023 season following 14 years with the franchise.

The Patriots reached Super Bowl 60 after playoff wins over the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos. New England finished the regular season with a 10-7 record under second-year coach Jerod Mayo.

Sunday’s game attracted a sellout crowd of 70,971 spectators at Levi’s Stadium. The National Football League (NFL) awarded the Super Bowl to the San Francisco Bay Area for the second time, following Super Bowl 50 in February 2016 at the same venue.

The victory represents Seattle’s second championship in franchise history dating to 1976 when the team joined the NFL as an expansion club. The Seahawks compete in the National Football Conference (NFC) West Division alongside the 49ers, Rams and Arizona Cardinals.